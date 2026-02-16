Broncos' Luke Wattenberg Returns: 21-Day Practice Window Opens After Shoulder Injury (2026)

The Denver Broncos have given center Luke Wattenberg a chance to reclaim his starting position, opening a 21-day practice window for him. This move comes after Wattenberg's shoulder injury sidelined him for three games and four weeks, a significant setback for a player who had been a consistent starter. The Broncos' decision to extend Wattenberg's contract in November, guaranteeing him $27 million, showcases their confidence in his abilities. Despite being a fifth-round pick in 2022, Wattenberg's journey to the starting lineup has been a challenging one. He started only one game in his first two seasons, but his performance in 2024, where he started 13 games, earned him the starting center role. This practice window provides an opportunity for Wattenberg to regain his form and prove his worth to the team, potentially solidifying his position as a key player in the Broncos' offensive line.

