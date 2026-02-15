Broncos' Bomb: Star Prop Payne Haas' NRL Fate After $8M Twist (2026)

In a surprising twist that has sent shockwaves through the rugby league community, the Broncos are now on the defensive following revelations that they may have made a significantly lower offer to star player Payne Haas. This comes just as Haas made headlines by signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, leaving many to wonder about the dynamics at play within the club.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris has publicly stated that Haas’ decision was not primarily motivated by financial factors. He also took the opportunity to defend coach Michael Maguire amidst rumors suggesting that Haas and Maguire might not have seen eye to eye.

For those unfamiliar with the intricacies of player contracts in the NRL, it's essential to understand that players can enter a 10-day cooling-off period after signing with another team, which allows them to reconsider their decision. Reports indicated that the Broncos planned to raise their offer to Haas during this period, potentially matching or exceeding an impressive $7.8 million over six years. This figure could have increased further due to salary cap adjustments, possibly exceeding $8 million overall.

Morris emphasized, "It wasn’t about the money. Simple as that. It depended on what he wanted. We discussed various options but ultimately, we’re comfortable with where we stand." He continued by acknowledging the realities of a professional sports career, noting, "An NRL career can be very short, and I can understand if Payne wants to do what’s best for his family."

The chairman also denied any issues between Haas and Maguire, asserting, "I have never heard one issue with Payne and Madge. One hundred percent there is no issue with Madge — I have not heard one whisper of that."

As the Broncos prepare for their World Club Challenge, Haas and his teammates have already departed for England. Meanwhile, Morris expressed surprise at the timing of Haas' decision, particularly since it came just a day before their scheduled departure. "The feedback was that Payne was looking for a change. When anyone has been in a job for an extended period, there’s always that question of whether the grass is greener elsewhere," he explained.

Reflecting on the situation, Morris admitted, "Of course, I was shocked, especially given the timing, right before they were heading to the UK. But with these kinds of events, when is the timing ever perfect?" He concluded by wishing Haas well in his new endeavor, highlighting the common understanding that sometimes players seek new opportunities for personal growth.

This situation raises several questions: Did the Broncos truly undervalue Haas, or was his desire for change a decisive factor? How will this impact the team's dynamics moving forward? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.

