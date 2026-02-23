Brockworth Dad Advocates for Better Cancer Support in National Cancer Plan (2026)

Imagine your world flipped upside down in an instant. That’s the harsh reality for families when a child is diagnosed with cancer. But here’s where it gets even more powerful: one dad, whose own son battled cancer for three years and whose sister tragically lost her life to the disease as a teenager, is now channeling his pain into purpose. Meet Tim Sadler, a father from Brockworth, Gloucestershire, who is playing a pivotal role in shaping the UK government’s National Cancer Plan. His mission? To ensure no family faces the same struggles his did—and to advocate for a future where young cancer survivors don’t just survive, but thrive.

Sadler, 44, is sharing his hard-earned insights with a cross-party group of MPs, urging them to address the gaps in support he experienced firsthand. His son, Michael, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in April 2014 at just two years old. ‘It started with pains in his legs,’ Sadler recalls. ‘Within days, he couldn’t walk. By 11 p.m. that same night, we had a diagnosis.’ The impact on the family was seismic, leaving them reeling and unsure where to turn. But it was the charity Young Lives vs Cancer that became their lifeline, providing housing, social workers, and nurses during their darkest hours. ‘We couldn’t believe people were doing this for us,’ Sadler says.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the ‘brilliant’ support from the charity, Sadler noticed glaring gaps in the system. Now, he’s determined to fill them. He’s advocating for better mental health support for children and families, a travel fund for young patients who must journey far for treatment, and—most importantly—a focus on helping young survivors rebuild their lives post-treatment. ‘I don’t want their cancer diagnosis to define them,’ he says. ‘Michael is doing amazingly well, but I want this for every child.’

The National Cancer Plan, originally slated for release last year, is now expected in February. Sadler’s input is a stark reminder that behind every policy are real families, real struggles, and real opportunities for change. But here’s the controversial question: Are we doing enough to support young cancer patients and their families, or are we still falling short? Sadler’s story challenges us to think deeper—and act faster. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.