Broadway Smashes Records! Stranger Things, Harry Potter, Ragtime & More Dominate Christmas Week (2026)

Broadway's holiday season was nothing short of magical, with several productions shattering box office records! It seems the spirit of Christmas brought a surge of theatergoers, resulting in spectacular earnings for some of Broadway's biggest names. Official numbers are still rolling in, but the early reports are already dazzling.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow led the charge, defying any otherworldly demons to secure a new house record at the Marquis Theatre. The week's gross of $2,510,948 easily surpassed its previous best of $1,917,541 set just a week earlier. While the recent figure covers nine performances, rather than the usual eight, the Broadway production has been invigorated by the return of Netflix’s TV series.

And this is the part most people miss... With new Netflix episodes landing in November and December, fans are discovering that the play has some decided connections to the series’ latest developments. For example, cryptic remarks are made about Henry Creel’s long-ago visit to a cave near his home. The most recent batch of TV episodes shows what Henry saw – and did – in that cave that left him forever changed. The box office figures for both stage productions have hit what appears to be sustained increases, with ticket sales at their highest levels since the initial launches of both productions.

To further the connections between the stage show and the TV show, producers of both gave some lucky Broadway attendees a real surprise at the end of the evening performance on December 19. In a sort of epilogue scene during the final moments of the play that depict Henry Creel taking a big step toward becoming the evil Vecna, the play’s usual Henry, the fantastic Louis McCartney, gave the stage over to Jamie Campbell Bower, TV’s Henry. The connection between the Stranger Things universes of stage and screen got a lot closer.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also felt the holiday bounty, grossing a house record at the Lyric Theatre of $3,709,875 for the nine-performance week ending December 28. Cursed Child had set the previous eight-performance house record of $3,152,533 for the week ending November 30, 2025, which happened to include the Thanksgiving holiday.

Like First Shadow, Cursed Child has gotten a recent boost from some stage-screen crossover. Tom Felton recently joined the Broadway cast as Draco Malfoy, the role he played in the Potter film franchise. Felton’s arrival reinvigorated the Broadway box office of the nearly eight-year-old Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Felton continues in the role through May 10, 2026.

Also having a snazzy holiday week was Just In Time, the cool cat Bobby Darin bio-musical starring a knock-’em-dead Jonathan Groff, who’s in the role until March 29. Although final figures for the week have not yet been released, sources say the holiday week saw Just In Time smashing Circle In The Square’s weekly gross record with the popular production’s highest-grossing week to date. That means the Christmas Week figure must be steeper than Just In Time’s previous record high of $1,470,023 reported for the week ending December 14.

One of the current fall season’s unqualified musical successes is Ragtime, and Christmas Week was no outlier. The non-profit Lincoln Center Theater’s glorious revival of the musical first staged on Broadway in 1998 has been selling out consistently since previewing in October. Starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Ben Levi Ross and Shaina Taub, Ragtime, based on the E.L. Doctorow novel, broke the box office record at LCT’s Vivian Beaumont Theater with a Christmas Week gross of $1,588,107 (the venue’s previous record holder was My Fair Lady).

But here's where it gets controversial... While these numbers are undoubtedly impressive, some might argue that the holiday season inherently boosts attendance. Do you think these record-breaking figures truly reflect the overall health of Broadway, or are they simply a result of seasonal demand? Share your thoughts in the comments below!