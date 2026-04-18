Broadway's Cats: The Jellicle Ball Review - A Vogueing Extravaganza (2026)

The Evolution of 'Cats': From Leotards to Ballroom Beats – A Cultural Remix

There’s something undeniably bold about reimagining a classic. Cats: The Jellicle Ball isn’t just a revival—it’s a cultural remix, blending Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1980s feline fantasia with the pulsating energy of NYC’s Ballroom scene. Personally, I think this fusion is more than a theatrical experiment; it’s a statement about how art evolves to reflect the world around it. What makes this particularly fascinating is how the production doesn’t just borrow from Ballroom culture—it embraces it, weaving its history, aesthetics, and spirit into the very fabric of the show.

The Ballroom Revolution: More Than Just a Trend

Let’s start with the Ballroom scene itself. If you take a step back and think about it, this subculture—born in the 1920s and immortalized in Paris Is Burning—has always been about reclaiming space, identity, and joy. Dominated by Black and Latino queer communities, it’s a world where self-expression isn’t just encouraged; it’s celebrated as survival. What many people don’t realize is that Ballroom isn’t just about voguing or runway walks—it’s a movement, a family, a lifeline.

Now, bringing this into Cats feels both daring and inevitable. The original production, with its ballet-inspired choreography and leg warmers, was a product of its time. But this revival? It’s a mirror to today’s cultural landscape, where Ballroom has gone mainstream thanks to shows like Pose. In my opinion, this isn’t just a nod to trendiness; it’s a recognition of Ballroom’s enduring impact on queer culture and beyond.

The Jellicle Ball Meets the Runway: A Match Made in Theatrical Heaven?

One thing that immediately stands out is the production’s staging. A ballroom runway? Onstage seating? This isn’t your grandmother’s Cats. The creative team, led by directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, has transformed the theater into a living, breathing Ball. What this really suggests is that the line between audience and performer is blurring—and that’s a game-changer.

The choreography, infused with voguing by Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, feels like a dialogue between two worlds. Lloyd Webber’s iconic score, now augmented with dance beats by Trevor Holder, bridges the gap between 1980s musical theater and 2020s club culture. From my perspective, this isn’t just a stylistic choice; it’s a way of saying that art isn’t static. It grows, adapts, and borrows—just like the communities it reflects.

The Cast: A Tapestry of Talent and Legacy

The cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball is a who’s who of talent, but what’s most striking is the blend of old and new. André De Shields reprising his role as Old Deuteronomy? Iconic. Legendary voguer Leiomy as Mavacity? Revolutionary. Ken Ard, the original Macavity from 1982, returning as DJ Griddlebone? That’s theatrical poetry.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how the casting itself tells a story. It’s not just about filling roles; it’s about honoring legacy while making space for new voices. In my opinion, this is where the production shines brightest—it’s a living testament to the idea that art is a continuum, not a relic.

Why This Matters: Beyond the Glitter and Beats

If you take a step back and think about it, Cats: The Jellicle Ball isn’t just a show—it’s a cultural conversation. It’s asking us to reconsider what a classic can be, who it’s for, and how it can evolve. What many people don’t realize is that revivals like this aren’t just about nostalgia; they’re about relevance.

The original Cats was groundbreaking in its time, but this revival is doing something different. It’s saying, “We see you, Ballroom. We hear you, queer communities. And we’re making space for you on Broadway.” From my perspective, that’s not just theater—that’s activism.

The Future of Revivals: A Blueprint for Boldness

This raises a deeper question: What does the future of theatrical revivals look like? If Cats: The Jellicle Ball is any indication, it’s going to be bold, inclusive, and unapologetically contemporary. Personally, I think this production sets a new standard. It’s not enough to dust off an old script and call it a day. Revivals need to mean something—to speak to the now while honoring the past.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this production manages to stay true to Lloyd Webber’s vision while completely reinventing it. It’s a delicate balance, but one that feels necessary in an era where audiences demand authenticity and innovation.

Final Thoughts: A Purr-fectly Provocative Revival

In the end, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is more than a show—it’s a statement. It’s a reminder that art isn’t static, that culture is a conversation, and that even the most familiar stories can surprise us. What this really suggests is that the theater, at its best, is a mirror to the world—reflecting its complexities, celebrating its diversity, and daring us to imagine what’s next.

Personally, I’m here for it. This isn’t just a revival; it’s a revolution. And if you ask me, that’s exactly what Broadway needs.