Brittney Sykes Lands WNBA Max Contract with Toronto Tempo | Expansion Team Impact & SU Roots (2026)

Former Syracuse women's basketball star Brittney Sykes is making waves in the WNBA, signing a lucrative two-year contract with the Toronto Tempo. This deal, reportedly worth $1.19 million, marks a significant milestone for Sykes, who has been a standout player in the league. At 32 years old, she's coming off a stellar season, earning her first WNBA All-Star selection and showcasing her versatility as both an offensive and defensive powerhouse. Sykes' journey to the top is particularly inspiring, considering her past struggles with ACL tears during her time at Syracuse. Her ability to overcome these injuries and become a key player in the league is a testament to her resilience and skill.

What makes Sykes' contract even more intriguing is the context of her team, the Toronto Tempo. As one of two expansion teams joining the WNBA next year, the Tempo are looking to establish themselves in the league. Sykes' presence on the team will undoubtedly be a significant factor in their success, given her proven track record of excellence. Her ability to lead the team in steals and her consistent performance as an all-league defender will be invaluable assets.

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From my perspective, Sykes' contract highlights a broader trend in women's sports: the increasing recognition of talent and the financial investment that follows. The WNBA's new collective bargaining agreement allows for maximum contracts like Sykes', which can help attract top talent and elevate the league's profile. This trend is not limited to the WNBA; it's a shift that's occurring across various sports, with leagues and teams recognizing the value of diverse and talented athletes.

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However, this trend also raises questions about the sustainability of such investments. As the WNBA expands, how will teams manage the financial burden of these contracts? Will the league's growth be sustainable in the long term, or will it face challenges in maintaining a balanced and competitive environment? These are questions that the league and its stakeholders will need to address as they navigate the exciting yet complex path of professional women's basketball.

In conclusion, Brittney Sykes' contract with the Toronto Tempo is a significant development in the WNBA, showcasing the league's commitment to excellence and the potential for growth. It also serves as a reminder of the power of resilience and the importance of recognizing and rewarding talent. As the league continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how these investments impact the future of women's basketball and the broader sports landscape.

Brittney Sykes Lands WNBA Max Contract with Toronto Tempo | Expansion Team Impact & SU Roots (2026)

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