BRITs Week 2026: Full Lineup & Ticket Info Revealed! (2026)

BRITs Week 2026: Get Ready for a Musical Extravaganza

The highly anticipated BRITs Week is here, bringing a star-studded lineup of concerts across the UK in the lead-up to the BRIT Awards 2026. This year's event, taking place in Manchester, promises an unforgettable experience with performances from some of the biggest names in music. But here's the catch: tickets are selling fast, so you'll want to act quickly to secure your spot.

When and Where

BRITs Week kicks off on February 12th and runs until February 27th, the day before the main BRIT Awards ceremony. The concerts will be held in intimate venues across six cities: Newcastle, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Brighton, and Edinburgh. Get ready for an exciting musical journey!

The Lineup

February 12th: Fatboy Slim at Boiler Shop, Newcastle

February 16th: Lambrini Girls at The Garage, London

February 18th: Spiritualized at EarTH, London

February 20th: The K's at Gorilla, Manchester

February 24th: Myles Smith at Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

February 25th: Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins at Emerald Theatre, London

February 25th: kwn at Patterns, Brighton

February 25th: Josh Baker at YES, Manchester

February 26th: Rossi. at YES, Manchester

February 26th: Olivia Dean at Albert Hall, Manchester

February 27th: Jacob Alon at Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Ticket Information

Many of these shows are already sold out, but all hope is not lost! You can still enter a prize draw to win tickets. Head over to https://britsweekwarchild.co.uk/ to participate. Single entries cost £10, and all proceeds will go towards War Child UK. Don't miss out on the chance to see these incredible artists live!

Stay tuned for more updates, and make sure to sign up for our newsletter to keep up with all the latest news and events in the UK music scene. Your next musical adventure awaits!