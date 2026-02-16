Britons eat 155 crisp bags' worth of salt every single week, study (2026)

Imagine consuming the equivalent of 155 bags of crisps weekly without even realizing it! A recent study conducted by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) reveals that adults in England are ingesting a staggering amount of salt, which amounts to approximately 22 bags of ready-salted crisps each day. This alarming statistic underscores the fact that many individuals are blissfully unaware of their high salt intake.

Dell Stanford, a senior dietitian at the BHF, explains that a significant portion of the salt we consume is hidden within everyday foods such as breads, cereals, pre-packaged sauces, and ready meals, making it challenging for consumers to track their actual salt consumption. "This poses a serious threat to our cardiovascular health, as excessive salt intake is a well-known factor in the development of high blood pressure, a leading contributor to heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions," she warns.

The dangers of consuming too much salt are well-documented. Health experts have long identified excessive salt intake as one of the most critical and preventable threats to heart health. High blood pressure, or hypertension, stands out as the primary cause of heart attacks and strokes globally, being responsible for one in every six deaths according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Often dubbed a "silent killer," hypertension frequently goes unnoticed, as it doesn’t always present clear symptoms.

In the UK, it’s estimated that around one-third of adults suffer from this condition, yet about five million remain unaware of their diagnosis, as reported by the BHF. This issue isn't limited to the UK—nearly 25% of Europe's population is affected by hypertension as well. Despite ongoing public health campaigns advocating for lower salt consumption, the average salt intake in England continues to exceed recommended guidelines. Currently, adults consume around 8.4 grams of salt daily, which is about 40% above the government’s suggested maximum of 6 grams. The BHF highlights that this excess translates to the salt content found in six bags of crisps, given that a standard bag of salted crisps (32 to 40 grams) typically contains around 0.38 grams of salt.

The WHO further emphasizes the potential benefits of reducing salt intake; they estimate that implementing strong public health policies that lead to a 25% reduction in salt consumption could prevent up to 900,000 deaths from cardiovascular diseases in their European region by 2030, encompassing 53 nations across Europe and Central Asia.

In light of these concerning findings, health advocates are calling for stronger governmental actions to lower salt levels in common food products. They argue that stricter regulations and penalties for food manufacturers who do not comply are essential. Dell Stanford reinforces this perspective by stating, "The government must intervene to make healthier choices more accessible for families, providing incentives for manufacturers to reduce excessive salt in our food."

Additionally, in conjunction with efforts to reform food production, the UK government has initiated measures to restrict how unhealthy products are marketed, particularly towards children. As of January 5, a nationwide ban on junk food advertising has been implemented. This legislation aims to halve childhood obesity rates by 2030, prohibiting advertisements for foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) on television before 9 PM and at any time on online platforms.

These restrictions target products that significantly contribute to childhood obesity, including sugary drinks, chocolates, sweets, pizzas, and ice creams. Some breakfast cereals, sweetened bread products, and select main meals and sandwiches are also encompassed by these regulations. These new rules represent some of the most stringent measures against unhealthy food marketing in Europe, receiving positive feedback from health professionals.

Alice Wiseman, vice president of the UK Association of Directors of Public Health, stated, "While there is still much work to be done, today's legislation marks a significant and positive advancement in shielding the public from industry influence and decreasing the prevalence of preventable illnesses and diseases."

But here's where it gets controversial—how effective will these measures truly be? Will the government's intervention significantly impact dietary habits, or are there deeper issues at play regarding food choices? What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the proposed changes, or do you see alternative solutions? Let’s discuss!