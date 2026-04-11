British Army's New Financial Training: Pensions, Investments & Beyond (2026)

Imagine a military band, not marching to the somber tunes of tradition, but belting out Spandau Ballet’s 'Gold' with infectious energy. This isn’t just a musical shift; it’s a metaphor for a revolutionary change in British Army training. The soldiers are learning about gold, not as a medal, but as an investment. This surprising twist is part of a groundbreaking financial literacy program, and it’s about to shake up how we think about military preparedness.

This initiative, backed by the FT Financial Literacy & Inclusion Campaign (https://seasonalappeal.ftflic.com/) and generously supported by Experian, is more than just a classroom exercise. It’s a lifeline for soldiers navigating the complex world of finances. From pensions to property, the program equips them with skills that go beyond the battlefield. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the military is taking bold steps to educate its personnel, the broader British public lags behind, with a staggering 62% having no investments at all. Could the army’s approach be a model for the nation?

At a recent workshop near Buckingham Palace, the Welsh Guards weren’t just rehearsing music; they were diving into the nitty-gritty of financial planning. Chantelle Clarke, head of content at the FT-backed charity FLIC, delivered a dynamic session that blended beginner’s guides with tailored advice. The enthusiasm was palpable, especially after their regimental Christmas lunch. But this wasn’t just festive cheer—it was genuine engagement with a topic often deemed dry and intimidating.

Take Sergeant Kirstin Milne, for instance. A bassoonist, bodybuilder, and seasoned soldier, she raved about the pension training as the ‘most useful’ she’d ever received. Her story challenges stereotypes: she’s not your typical pensions enthusiast, yet she’s found immense value in understanding her financial future. Her journey, from joining the army at 18 to taking a break to work as an air steward in America, highlights the importance of ongoing support and training—something the military excels at.

And this is the part most people miss: the military’s appeal isn’t just about duty or camaraderie; it’s also about the practical benefits, like affordable housing and access to financial education. Lance Sergeant Max Mason and his partner, for example, leverage cheap army accommodation while building a property portfolio. They save £1,500 a month, enjoy cruises, and are eyeing a second investment property. It’s a balanced approach that many civilians could learn from.

But let’s pause for a moment. Is the military’s focus on property investment too narrow? While their savings habits are admirable, they mirror a broader British trend: 50% of wealth is tied up in property, compared to just 8% in equities or mutual funds. Mark Fitzgerald, a City financier supporting the program, argues that diversification is key. ‘Investing requires confidence,’ he says. ‘Without it, people stick to what they know.’ The training aims to change that, introducing soldiers to the power of compounding returns and the benefits of a varied portfolio.

Lieutenant Colonel Jodie Kennedy-Smith, a self-described ‘financially savvy’ officer, embodies this shift. Her family’s history of property investment is inspiring, but she’s also pushing for a more holistic approach. Through the army’s ‘life skills’ program, she’s helping soldiers prepare for civilian life, not just redundancy. ‘Society is suddenly very different,’ she notes, emphasizing the need for early and continuous financial education.

So, here’s the question: If the military can transform its training to include financial literacy, why isn’t this a national priority? Are we doing enough to equip our citizens with the skills to thrive in an increasingly complex financial world? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation that could shape the future of financial education.