Britain's Got Talent 2026: Liverpool Dance Group Stuns Judges and Fans (2026)

Britain's Got Talent 2026: Liverpool's LMA Dance Group Stuns Judges and Fans Alike

'Wow, wow, wow. I loved that audition.' - Simon Cowell, judge of Britain's Got Talent.

The much-anticipated 2026 season of Britain's Got Talent kicked off on Saturday, February 21st, with Ant and Dec hosting the nationwide talent search. The show, known for its diverse range of performers, promises to be a thrilling ride as contestants vie for the coveted title and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Among the acts that caught the judges' attention was Liverpool-based dance collective LMA. Their distinctive, synchronized routine left the judges and spectators alike in awe. The group's performance was so exceptional that it sparked early predictions among fans, with many tipping them as potential winners.

The judges, including musician and YouTuber KSI, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon, were particularly impressed. KSI, known for his keen eye for visual appeal, praised the group's execution, stating, 'Visually, my eyes loved it. This is a good watch and it's the type where you can't make a mistake. You were all on point and killed it.'

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Simon Cowell, always the discerning judge, commended the choreographer for their 'on-point' routine, adding, 'What you do is incredible.' Amanda Holden, known for her keen eye for detail, was equally impressed, stating, 'We have so many dance groups that come onto the show that promise us difference, and they never are. That was as different and exceptional as it gets. I've never seen anything like it.'

Alesha Dixon, known for her appreciation of beauty and synchronization, described the performance as 'beautiful' and 'sensational.'

The group's performance was not just a visual treat but also a testament to their hard work and dedication. Fans were equally enthralled, with many taking to social media to express their admiration. One viewer posted, 'Ooo, have we just seen this year's winner?' while another commented, 'Defo finalists, they were so good.'

LMA's performance has certainly set a high bar for the rest of the contestants. As the show progresses, it will be fascinating to see how the judges and audience react to the remaining acts. Will LMA's performance be hard to top? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Britain's Got Talent 2026 has already delivered an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.