Bristol's Best Supermarket Revealed! Waitrose Takes the Crown in Mystery Shop (2026)

Get ready for a mystery shopping adventure in Bristol, where we uncover the city's best-kept grocery secrets! Bristol, a city of unique charm and character, has a lot more to offer than just its famous sons, Brunel and Banksy. With a thriving economy built on digital, creative, and tech industries, Bristol is a hub of innovation and opportunity. But here's where it gets interesting: this vibrant city also boasts a diverse population and a unique demographic makeup.

According to CACI, Bristol overindexes on both 'thriving neighborhoods' and 'stretched society,' creating an economically mixed landscape. The city's two major universities bring a large student population, contributing to a significant 'tenant living' demographic. And with the Bristol Temple Quarter regeneration project set to bring 10,000 new homes, the city is poised for an exciting transformation.

Now, let's dive into the heart of the matter: the grocery scene in Bristol. Our mystery shopper embarked on a journey to uncover the city's top supermarket, and the results might surprise you!

In a catchment area with a population of 625,458 and an annual grocery spend of £1.54 billion, the competition was fierce. Lidl and Aldi, the discounters, dominated with 14 and 7 stores respectively, but it was Waitrose that emerged as the ultimate winner.

Located on Northumbria Drive, a short distance from the city center, Waitrose charmed our shopper with its exceptional housekeeping and excellent store standards. The 18,208 sq ft store impressed with its attention to detail, although the closed customer toilet was a minor disappointment. But the true standout feature was the staff - their helpful and customer-centric approach made our shopper feel valued.

Asda, situated on East Street, took second place. Our shopper praised the well-maintained store, especially considering its high-volume location. The 63,025 sq ft space also excelled in availability, a joint-highest score for the week. A special mention goes to Tanya, a staff member who made our shopper feel warmly welcomed with her friendly and engaging demeanor.

Morrisons, on Fishponds Road, came in third. Our shopper described it as a great store with an affordable product range. The staff's prompt response to an accidental sauce spill further enhanced the positive experience. However, a poor performance at the tills & checkouts left a sour note, with our shopper waiting excessively and encountering an unsmiling, seemingly annoyed staff member.

Tesco, on Eastgate Road, finished fourth despite a strong showing in availability. The store excelled in customer service, with staff described as kind and helpful. However, an excess of pickers and a chaotic layout disrupted the shopping experience, making it longer and more frustrating.

Sainsbury's, located in the upscale neighborhood of Clifton, came in fifth. While the customer service and tills & checkouts impressed, other areas lacked. Our shopper found the staff friendly and helpful, but the store itself felt a little tired and in need of an update. The litter and grubbiness of the floor left a poor impression, detracting from the overall experience.

The discounters, Lidl and Aldi, trailed behind, with Lidl on Muller Road edging out Aldi by a single point. Lidl's superior performance in availability helped it secure sixth place. Our shopper appreciated the well-laid-out and well-maintained store, but the presence of empty boxes and a seemingly strained staff team left a negative impression.

Aldi, on Crow Lane, came in last with 47 points. While the store was easy to navigate and offered a good selection of specials, the lack of availability for certain items and a rushed staff approach impacted the overall experience.

So, there you have it! Waitrose takes the crown as Bristol's best supermarket in our mystery shop. But here's the part most people miss: it's not just about the store; it's the entire shopping experience, from the staff's warmth to the layout's flow. And this is where opinions might differ.

What do you think? Is a supermarket's success solely determined by its products, or is the overall experience just as important? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion! Remember, it's all about finding that perfect balance between quality, convenience, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.