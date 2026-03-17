Brisbane's Property Market: Peak Prices and Growth Trends (2026)

Hold onto your hats, because Brisbane's housing market is on fire! But here's where it gets controversial: while prices are soaring to unprecedented heights, there are whispers of a potential slowdown on the horizon. Let's dive into the details and explore what this means for buyers, sellers, and the market as a whole.

Brisbane's real estate scene is experiencing a remarkable surge, with the average home now valued at a staggering $1,046,000. This represents a 15.9% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Proptrack's data. And this is the part most people miss: Brisbane's growth rate is nearly double the national average, making it one of the hottest markets in the country. In February alone, prices rose by 0.7%, second only to Hobart's 1% growth.

Here's a bold statement: the Queensland market is tighter than a drum, with limited inventory fueling fierce competition among buyers. REA Group's senior economist, Eleanor Creagh, notes that stock levels in many parts of Brisbane and regional Queensland are at historically low levels. This scarcity is driving prices upward, as buyers scramble to secure their dream homes.

Nationwide, capital city prices increased by an average of 0.5%, pushing the median home value above $1 million for the first time. Brisbane's houses have seen a 14.6% increase since February last year, with median values surpassing $1.2 million. But is this growth sustainable? Cotality's head of research, Tim Lawless, suggests that while Brisbane's market is still thriving, there are signs of a potential cooldown. Higher interest rates, affordability concerns, and serviceability constraints may be contributing to a slight slowdown in growth.

Now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: units are becoming an increasingly attractive option as house prices skyrocket. With a 20.3% price increase in the past year, units are outpacing houses in Brisbane. Creagh attributes this shift to buyers seeking more affordable alternatives, often involving trade-offs in location or property type. Lawless adds that units are also drawing more investor interest, particularly in south-east Queensland, where demand for medium-to-high density housing is on the rise.

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Queensland's regional areas are not to be outdone, with home prices increasing by 0.7% in February and 13.4% year-over-year. Cities like Ipswich, Logan, and Toowoomba are experiencing significant growth, with annual increases of 19.7%, 19%, and 18.2%, respectively. But what's driving this regional surge? Creagh suggests that it's a combination of affordability, proximity to Brisbane, and sustained demand in south-east Queensland's more affordable markets.

Here's the million-dollar question: can this growth be maintained? Creagh predicts that the pace of growth will begin to ease due to various factors, including monetary policy, housing policy, and affordability concerns. With another interest rate rise expected in May and uncertainty surrounding capital gains taxation and negative gearing changes, the market may be in for a period of slower, more uneven growth. Even strong growth markets like Logan and Ipswich are starting to show signs of momentum easing.

As we look to the future, it's clear that Brisbane's housing market is at a crossroads. Will prices continue to climb, or will we see a significant slowdown? What do you think? Are we headed for a buyer's market, or will sellers continue to hold the upper hand? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments – we'd love to hear from you!