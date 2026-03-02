Brisbane's Housing Future: High-Density Zones Near Mount Gravatt and Chermside (2026)

Brisbane's Housing Dilemma: A Tale of Two Precincts

In a move that has sparked debate, the Brisbane City Council has proposed a bold plan to transform the areas surrounding Mount Gravatt and Chermside shopping centres. The council envisions high-density apartment buildings, but this proposal has divided opinions.

The Vision for Upper Mount Gravatt and Chermside

These two precincts have been selected for a radical transformation. The council believes that by increasing density near popular shopping hubs, they can create vibrant communities and reduce reliance on cars. The proximity to public transport, especially the Brisbane Metro, is seen as a key advantage.

A Controversial Decision: Affordable Housing vs. Viability

However, here's where it gets controversial. While the council passed the plans with support from various parties, they rejected Labor's proposal for affordable housing targets. Councillor Adam Allan argued that such targets would make development financially unattractive for builders.

"We rely heavily on the private sector for housing, and excessive conditions can hinder development.", Cr Allan stated.

Labor, on the other hand, believes this decision will lead to unaffordable housing. Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy expressed concern, saying, "$2 million units and $900 rent won't help working families.", highlighting the potential impact on ordinary residents.

The Lord Mayor's Perspective

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner defended the council's decision, emphasizing the importance of supply to address housing issues. He believes these precincts, with their transport links, are ideal for the council's densification agenda.

A Broader Agenda: Urban Densification

This proposal is part of a larger strategy to build taller apartments near public transport hubs. The council has already taken significant steps, reducing block sizes and parking requirements. Other areas like Stones Corner and Wynnum Central are also part of this vision.

What's Next?

The Upper Mount Gravatt and Chermside plans now head to the Queensland government for approval. The council will then finalize details, including rezoning areas and determining apartment heights.

And this is the part most people miss...

The debate around affordable housing and urban development is a complex one. While some argue for more private sector involvement, others believe public intervention is necessary to ensure housing remains accessible. What do you think? Should the council prioritize affordable housing targets, or is their current approach more viable? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!