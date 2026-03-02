Brisbane's Housing Future: High-Density Zones Near Mount Gravatt and Chermside (2026)

Brisbane's Housing Dilemma: A Tale of Two Precincts

In a move that has sparked debate, the Brisbane City Council has proposed a bold plan to transform the areas surrounding Mount Gravatt and Chermside shopping centres. The council envisions high-density apartment buildings, but this proposal has divided opinions.

The Vision for Upper Mount Gravatt and Chermside
These two precincts have been selected for a radical transformation. The council believes that by increasing density near popular shopping hubs, they can create vibrant communities and reduce reliance on cars. The proximity to public transport, especially the Brisbane Metro, is seen as a key advantage.

See Also
Nvidia Addresses Windows 11 Update KB5074109 Issues | Gaming Performance FixBill Gates at Australian Open: Epstein Files, Celebrity Guests, and Tennis HighlightsHarry Brook's Honest Confession: Protecting Teammates After New Zealand Nightclub IncidentVictoria's New Train Timetable: Revolutionizing Commute Times

A Controversial Decision: Affordable Housing vs. Viability
However, here's where it gets controversial. While the council passed the plans with support from various parties, they rejected Labor's proposal for affordable housing targets. Councillor Adam Allan argued that such targets would make development financially unattractive for builders.

"We rely heavily on the private sector for housing, and excessive conditions can hinder development.", Cr Allan stated.

See Also
Breaking News: Sam Groth Resigns, Triggering Nepean By-Election | Victorian Politics Explained

Labor, on the other hand, believes this decision will lead to unaffordable housing. Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy expressed concern, saying, "$2 million units and $900 rent won't help working families.", highlighting the potential impact on ordinary residents.

The Lord Mayor's Perspective
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner defended the council's decision, emphasizing the importance of supply to address housing issues. He believes these precincts, with their transport links, are ideal for the council's densification agenda.

A Broader Agenda: Urban Densification
This proposal is part of a larger strategy to build taller apartments near public transport hubs. The council has already taken significant steps, reducing block sizes and parking requirements. Other areas like Stones Corner and Wynnum Central are also part of this vision.

What's Next?
The Upper Mount Gravatt and Chermside plans now head to the Queensland government for approval. The council will then finalize details, including rezoning areas and determining apartment heights.

And this is the part most people miss...
The debate around affordable housing and urban development is a complex one. While some argue for more private sector involvement, others believe public intervention is necessary to ensure housing remains accessible. What do you think? Should the council prioritize affordable housing targets, or is their current approach more viable? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Brisbane's Housing Future: High-Density Zones Near Mount Gravatt and Chermside (2026)

References

Top Articles
Cubs shouldn’t trade Hoerner: Why trading the second baseman would be a mistake
Ken Roczen's 2026 Anaheim 1 SX Runner-Up Finish: Confidence, Consistency, and Bike Setup Secrets
Yankees' Offseason Moves: Exploring Options Beyond Cody Bellinger
Latest Posts
Ontario's Flu Season Peaks: What You Need to Know
Two Minor League Baseball Players Suspended for PEDs
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lilliana Bartoletti

Last Updated:

Views: 5902

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lilliana Bartoletti

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 58866 Tricia Spurs, North Melvinberg, HI 91346-3774

Phone: +50616620367928

Job: Real-Estate Liaison

Hobby: Graffiti, Astronomy, Handball, Magic, Origami, Fashion, Foreign language learning

Introduction: My name is Lilliana Bartoletti, I am a adventurous, pleasant, shiny, beautiful, handsome, zealous, tasty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.