Brisbane Lions' Defensive Woes: An 'Alarming' Trend Emerges (2026)

The Brisbane Lions, once the pride of the AFL, are now facing a crisis of confidence. After a string of heavy defeats, the team's defensive woes are becoming increasingly apparent. The Lions' premiership credentials are under threat, and the question on everyone's mind is: what's gone wrong?

The Lions' defensive numbers are alarming. They are conceding 11 more points per game than they did last year, and their ranking has dropped from sixth to 10th in the competition for defence. This is a significant decline, and it's not just a case of bad luck. The Lions are also struggling to defend ball movement, chain-to-score against, and score-per-inside-50 allowed.

In my opinion, the Lions' problems run deeper than just injuries. The team's 'she'll be right' approach is not working, and the defensive numbers don't lie. The Lions need to address these issues now, before it's too late. The team's premiership hopes are hanging by a thread, and the pressure is mounting on coach Chris Fagan.

The Lions' struggles are not unique. Historical data shows that previous premiers have also faltered in the same period. Geelong in 2023 and Collingwood in 2024 both dropped in defence rankings by Round 10 in the year after their premierships. This is a pattern that cannot be ignored.

The Lions' heavy defeats against the competition's elite teams are particularly concerning. They allowed 111 points to the Bulldogs in the opening round, 104 to Sydney and Melbourne respectively, and 117 to Geelong last Thursday. These numbers are alarming, and they suggest that the Lions' defence is not up to scratch.

The Lions' problems are not just defensive. They are also struggling to create pressure and transition effectively. This is a point in time where, if the Lions are to win three premierships in a row, they need to stamp out these issues now. The team's 'she'll be right' approach is not working, and the numbers don't lie.

In my view, the Lions need a pow-wow. Now is the time to address these issues before they become unmanageable. The team's premiership hopes are hanging by a thread, and the pressure is mounting on Fagan. The Lions need to make changes, and they need to make them now.