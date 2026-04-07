Bring Back the 154-Game MLB Season? The Case for a Shorter, Sharper Schedule (2026)

Bold claim: MLB’s 162-game grind may be more than fans and players actually need, and a return to the classic 154-game slate could sharpen both quality and enthusiasm. But here’s where it gets controversial: you’ll want to read until the end to see how a shorter season might work without sacrificing the drama of the playoffs.

After a long wait, the Kansas City Royals have finally hit the field again for Spring Training. It may be practice games against other teams, but watching professional baseball in real competition is still a thrill. The Royals’ last game of 2025 was September 28, so fans have endured nearly five months without live baseball in KC.

Baseball is a true marathon, part of what makes the sport special. While the NFL sticks to 17 regular-season games and the NBA plays 82, the NHL is moving toward 84, MLB goes long with 162. That contrast helps explain a big question: does baseball’s lengthy schedule ever cross into diminishing returns?

A striking perspective comes from Nick Kappel, Royals’ director of media relations. He noted that after a February 20 start, the Royals will finish their regular season on September 27. Excluding the four-day All-Star break, that means Kansas City will have played baseball in nine out of every 10 days for more than seven months straight. It’s an exhausting, relentless rhythm for players and fans alike.

I’m glad the Royals are back on the field—there’s nothing like baseball season. Yet I keep wondering whether MLB’s total regular-season games have reached a point where the cadence hurts more than it helps. A return to 154 games would be a meaningful shift for several reasons.

Historically, MLB played 154 games from 1904 through 1960, with a few exceptions around World War I. The switch to 162 games happened with the American League’s 1961 expansion. That era produced countless legendary players who spent most of their careers before the longer schedule, from Babe Ruth to Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, and Stan Musial.

Proponents of a 154-game season argue that it preserves baseball’s distinctive cadence and eliminates the excess that can come with a longer schedule. The case can be examined along two main dimensions.

First is player quality. Fans want to see the best players in action for as many games as possible, but a 162-game grind can be punishing. Last season, only six hitters reached 162 games, and just 22 starting pitchers had 32 or more starts. When star players miss games, teams rely on less talented replacements, which can dampen anticipation and excitement. By contrast, a 154-game season would have featured 51 hitters with 154 games and 54 starting pitchers with 30 or more starts—essentially ensuring that the marquee athletes were available for all possible games.

The second axis is game quality. Not every game hits peak interest, especially early in the season on weekday afternoons when weather is unreliable, schools are in session, and teams haven’t yet built momentum. Last year’s five lowest-attendance home games in the American League Central illustrate this pattern: 19 were in April, five of the non-April games occurred when teams trailed by nine or more games, 24 fell on Monday–Thursday, and none occurred on Saturdays or Sundays.

You can’t simply subtract eight weekday games in April and call it a day. Still, it’s reasonable to consider selectively reducing weekday games across the calendar to create more meaningful rest periods for players and better pacing for fans.

If MLB and the players’ union aren’t eager to cut 120 games from the schedule, there are two complementary paths to balance the scale. First, expanding the divisional series to seven games would generate additional high-revenue playoff games, helping the calendar stay financially viable. Second, coupling a potential 154-game season with a league expansion from 30 to 32 teams would nudge total games from 2,430 to about 2,464—still substantial but somewhat more manageable.

Baseball isn’t likely to embrace a truly short season, and it shouldn’t. Yet trimming a few games could deliver a lighter, more sustainable pace, easing the burden on players and fans while potentially enhancing the overall product. The core idea is not to shrink the sport’s heart, but to refine the rhythm so the best moments shine brighter.

Would you trade a handful of regular-season games to improve playoff intensity and reduce midseason fatigue, or do you believe the current length best preserves baseball tradition and competitive balance? Share your thoughts in the comments.