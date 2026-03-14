Brigitte Bardot's Legacy: Iconic Star or Controversial Figure? | France Divided Over Tribute (2026)

A Nation Divided: Brigitte Bardot's Legacy Sparks Debate

The Passing of an Icon, But at What Cost?

As France bids farewell to Brigitte Bardot, a screen legend turned animal rights activist, the nation finds itself torn between admiration and controversy. Her death on Sunday has sparked a heated debate, leaving politicians divided and the public curious.

A Star is Born, and Then Transformed

Bardot's rise to fame began with the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," and she went on to grace the screens in over 50 films. However, her journey took an unexpected turn in 1973 when she bid adieu to cinema, choosing instead to dedicate her life to the cause of animal rights.

But here's where it gets controversial... her far-right views and convictions for hate speech, mostly targeting Muslims and the inhabitants of Reunion, have left a stain on her legacy.

A Divided Tribute

French President Emmanuel Macron honored Bardot as a "legend" of cinema, embodying a life of freedom. Yet, the right-wing politicians, including Marine Le Pen of the National Rally, praised her as an embodiment of French freedom and spirit.

And this is the part most people miss... Bardot's support for Le Pen in the presidential elections of 2012 and 2017, and her description of Le Pen as a modern-day Joan of Arc, has further divided opinions.

Some, like conservative politician Eric Ciotti, suggest a grand national farewell akin to that of French rock legend Johnny Hallyday. Ciotti even launched an online petition, which, as of Monday, had gathered over 7,000 signatures.

However, left-wing politicians have been more cautious in their praise. Philippe Brun, a senior Socialist party deputy, acknowledged Bardot's iconic status but hinted at her controversial political views, suggesting that the time for discussing them would come later.

Communist leader Fabien Roussel described Bardot as a divisive figure, yet he acknowledged her impact on French cinema.

Sandrine Rousseau, a lawmaker from the left-leaning Greens Party, took a more critical stance, questioning Bardot's compassion for animals while remaining indifferent to the plight of migrants.

A Unique Funeral Request

Bardot's wishes for a simple burial in her garden, with a wooden cross like her animals, and her desire to avoid a crowd at her funeral, have raised eyebrows. Such a burial is possible in France with local authority approval, and officials in Saint-Tropez confirmed her burial in a seaside cemetery, though a date was not disclosed.

Born into a traditional Catholic household in Paris in 1934, Bardot's life story is a fascinating journey. Married four times and a mother to one child, her dedication to animal rights began with a simple act of kindness on a film set. In an interview with AFP in 2024, she expressed pride in the first chapter of her life, which allowed her to pursue her true passion: protecting animals.

As France grapples with paying tribute to Bardot, the debate rages on. What do you think? Should her controversial views be separated from her iconic status? Share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your perspective on this divisive issue.