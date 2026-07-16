Brie Bella Reveals How Bryan Danielson Influences Her WWE Wrestling Style | Yes Lock & More! (2026)

The Bella Legacy: A Wrestling Evolution

The wrestling world is abuzz with the return of Brie Bella to the WWE ring, and her recent match against Lainey Reed has sparked intriguing conversations. What makes this comeback special is the subtle yet powerful influence of her husband, Bryan Danielson, a wrestling legend in his own right.

Brie's performance, though brief, showcased a unique blend of her own style and Bryan's iconic moves. This raises an interesting question: How do wrestlers balance their personal techniques with the legacy of their mentors? In Brie's case, it's a delicate dance.

She admits to incorporating Bryan's signature moves, like the 'Yes Kicks' and the 'Yes Lock,' into her repertoire. This is a bold move, as fans have an inherent association with these moves and Bryan himself. Personally, I find this fascinating because it challenges the notion of originality in wrestling. When does inspiration become imitation? It's a fine line, and Brie is navigating it with grace.

What many don't realize is that this dynamic is not uncommon in the wrestling world. Mentorship and influence are integral parts of the sport's culture. Wrestlers often pay homage to their trainers or idols through their moves. However, Brie's situation is unique due to her personal connection with Bryan. It's not just a mentor-mentee relationship; it's a husband-wife dynamic, which adds an intriguing layer to their story.

Brie's awareness of the fan's perception is noteworthy. She understands that the 'Yes Lock' is synonymous with Bryan, and she's willing to work towards making it her own. This process of claiming a move as one's own is a fascinating aspect of wrestling psychology. It's not just about the physical execution; it's about the narrative and the emotional connection fans develop with a wrestler's signature.

In my opinion, Brie's journey highlights the evolution of a wrestler's identity. It's a testament to the sport's ability to blend personal style with homage. While some might argue that this blurs the lines of individuality, I believe it showcases the interconnectedness of wrestling's rich history. Each wrestler adds their own chapter, borrowing from the past while creating something new.

This match, though seemingly a minor event, opens up a broader discussion about the art of wrestling and the complex dynamics between wrestlers and their influences. It's a reminder that every move tells a story, and every wrestler contributes to a living, evolving legacy.