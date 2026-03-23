Bridge Closure Alert: Samoa Bridge Work Begins! (2026)

Brace yourself, Samoa residents and commuters, for a temporary farewell to your beloved bridge! The Samoa Bridge is about to become a no-go zone for several nights, and here's why.

Caltrans District 1 has announced that Route 255 in Eureka will be closed to traffic during the late hours of the night, specifically from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (February 23rd, 24th, and 26th). This closure will affect the stretch of road between U.S. 101 (Fourth Street) and just south of Woodley Island.

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But don't worry, travelers! A turnaround will be in place for those heading south towards Eureka, and Woodley Island itself will remain accessible. The reason for this temporary inconvenience is the ongoing bridge and broadband work.

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The hardworking crews will be busy bees, ensuring the bridge is in tip-top shape and that the broadband infrastructure is up to scratch. And while this may cause a slight detour for some, it's all in the name of progress and improved connectivity. So, plan your routes wisely, and consider using U.S. 101 as an alternative during these closure periods.

And here's where it gets interesting: How do you feel about temporary closures for essential maintenance? Is the short-term inconvenience worth the long-term benefits? Share your thoughts below, and let's spark a discussion on balancing accessibility and infrastructure development!

Bridge Closure Alert: Samoa Bridge Work Begins! (2026)

References

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