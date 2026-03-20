Brian Ortega's Ex Tracy Cortez Dating Alex Pereira? MMA Fans React! (2026)

The Love Triangle That's Gotten Out of Hand

In the world of combat sports, where fighters are known for their intense battles inside the octagon, a different kind of drama is unfolding. It's a story that has captured the attention of UFC fans, and it involves a love triangle that's causing quite a stir.

Meet Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, and Tracy Cortez, a ranked UFC flyweight. These two fighters have recently gone public with their relationship, and it seems like a fairytale romance. But here's where it gets controversial: Cortez was previously in a relationship with none other than Brian Ortega, a UFC lightweight fighter.

See Also
Tyson Fury CONFIRMS Boxing Return in 2026! 👑🥊Henry Cejudo's Next Fight: A Return to Wrestling After UFC RetirementTom Aspinall's Road to Redemption: Eye Surgery and the Gane RematchConor Benn's Emotional Journey: From Anger to Triumph in Boxing

Yes, you read that right. And this is the part most people miss: despite their split, UFC fans (or should we say, internet trolls?) just can't let it go.

Brian Ortega, a 34-year-old veteran in the UFC, has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention. His Instagram posts are flooded with comments and GIFs of Pereira, as if the fans are trying to provoke a reaction. But Ortega, known by his nickname "T-City," is taking it all in stride.

See Also
Anthony Joshua's Boxing Future in Question After Tragic Loss of Friends | Eddie Hearn Speaks Out

"T-City" is not one to engage in such petty drama. He's focused on his upcoming fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 326 in Las Vegas. With his eyes on the prize, Ortega is leaving the romance rumors behind.

So, why are we discussing this? Well, it's a reminder that the world of combat sports is not just about the fights. It's a community, and sometimes, personal lives intersect with the sport. It's a unique dynamic that adds an extra layer of intrigue.

What do you think? Is this drama a distraction, or an interesting glimpse into the lives of these athletes? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. Let's keep the conversation respectful and remember, it's all part of the UFC experience!

Brian Ortega's Ex Tracy Cortez Dating Alex Pereira? MMA Fans React! (2026)

References

Top Articles
HMS Prince of Wales: UK Aircraft Carrier Ready for Action
Alabama's Controversial Execution of an Un guilty Man
Free Agency in the NFL: What to Expect and When to Watch
Latest Posts
AI-Powered Cyberattacks: How Hackers Exploit AI at Every Stage
Halifax Panthers Rebuild: Former Star Returns and Loan Players Join the Squad
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Ray Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6397

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ray Christiansen

Birthday: 1998-05-04

Address: Apt. 814 34339 Sauer Islands, Hirtheville, GA 02446-8771

Phone: +337636892828

Job: Lead Hospitality Designer

Hobby: Urban exploration, Tai chi, Lockpicking, Fashion, Gunsmithing, Pottery, Geocaching

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.