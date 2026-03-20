Brian Ortega's Ex Tracy Cortez Dating Alex Pereira? MMA Fans React! (2026)

The Love Triangle That's Gotten Out of Hand

In the world of combat sports, where fighters are known for their intense battles inside the octagon, a different kind of drama is unfolding. It's a story that has captured the attention of UFC fans, and it involves a love triangle that's causing quite a stir.

Meet Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, and Tracy Cortez, a ranked UFC flyweight. These two fighters have recently gone public with their relationship, and it seems like a fairytale romance. But here's where it gets controversial: Cortez was previously in a relationship with none other than Brian Ortega, a UFC lightweight fighter.

Yes, you read that right. And this is the part most people miss: despite their split, UFC fans (or should we say, internet trolls?) just can't let it go.

Brian Ortega, a 34-year-old veteran in the UFC, has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention. His Instagram posts are flooded with comments and GIFs of Pereira, as if the fans are trying to provoke a reaction. But Ortega, known by his nickname "T-City," is taking it all in stride.

"T-City" is not one to engage in such petty drama. He's focused on his upcoming fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 326 in Las Vegas. With his eyes on the prize, Ortega is leaving the romance rumors behind.

So, why are we discussing this? Well, it's a reminder that the world of combat sports is not just about the fights. It's a community, and sometimes, personal lives intersect with the sport. It's a unique dynamic that adds an extra layer of intrigue.

What do you think? Is this drama a distraction, or an interesting glimpse into the lives of these athletes? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. Let's keep the conversation respectful and remember, it's all part of the UFC experience!