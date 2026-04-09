Brian O’Driscoll Reveals the Two England Players He ‘Hated’ to Face | Rugby Legends (2026)

Rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll reveals the two England players he 'hated' facing on the field, but it's not what you think! In a recent reflection on his career, the Irish icon delves into the minds of his toughest opponents, and the results might surprise you.

O'Driscoll, a true warrior on the pitch, amassed an impressive 133 Test caps, leading Ireland with unwavering determination. But even the most fearless leaders have their challenges, and O'Driscoll's were no ordinary foes. In the world of rugby, where every inch is fought for, he encountered players who pushed him to his limits. And here's where it gets intriguing: his choices for the most formidable opponents are not solely based on physical prowess.

The former Leinster captain highlights the mental aspect of the game, where intelligence and skill can be just as intimidating as brute force. His top five opponents include Ma'a Nonu, a New Zealand centre who stood out for his unique blend of power and finesse. Nonu's ability to break through defenses and create magic on the field earned him O'Driscoll's respect.

But here's the twist: O'Driscoll's 'hate' is a term of endearment, a sign of respect for the players who pushed him to be better. It's a testament to the competitive spirit of rugby, where admiration for one's rivals is as important as the game itself. And this is the part most people miss—the unspoken bond between players who challenge each other to greatness.

So, who are the other players that earned O'Driscoll's 'hate'? Find out in the full article, and join the discussion. Do you agree with his choices? Are there other players you think deserve a mention? Let us know in the comments, and let's celebrate the legends of the game together.