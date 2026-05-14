Brian Hartline on Ohio State's CFP Run: 'We're Focusing on the Buckeyes' | USF Head Coach Insights (2026)

Buckeyes First: Brian Hartline's Heart Remains with Ohio State as He Prepares for His New Role at USF

A Coach's Dilemma: Loyalty vs. Opportunity

In a recent media interaction, Brian Hartline, the newly appointed head coach of USF, made it clear that his focus and loyalty lie with the Buckeyes. Despite the exciting opportunity ahead, Hartline's mind is firmly rooted in the upcoming College Football Playoff run with Ohio State.

"You're my favorite. I'm not talking about South Florida. We're focusing on the Buckeyes. They're front and center in my thoughts," Hartline emphasized.

But here's where it gets controversial: Hartline's dual role as a coach for both USF and Ohio State has sparked debates. How can one effectively navigate such a unique situation?

During the Q&A session, Hartline reflected on the challenges of managing multiple responsibilities. He spoke about the week leading up to Ohio State's Big Ten Championship Game loss to Indiana, revealing the struggles of balancing his commitments.

"It was a matter of time management. If only we had a few more hours in a day! But we made do, and the team was well-organized. It's just that we didn't execute as planned," Hartline explained.

Despite the challenges, Hartline expressed confidence in Ohio State's playoff preparations. He believes his role won't change significantly compared to the regular season, assuring fans that the team is in good hands.

"Coach Day has been supportive, ensuring I'm taken care of. The guys are stepping up, but the core structure remains the same. We're focused on having an edge and maximizing these next three games," Hartline said.

Hartline described Ohio State's offensive planning as inclusive, a process where everyone's ideas are considered and refined. He highlighted the extra preparation time in the postseason, believing it brings out the team's best strategies.

"We're working all the way up until the ball is kicked. Every idea is on the table, and we're determined to make the most of this opportunity," Hartline added.

And this is the part most people miss: Hartline's preference for being on the sidelines during games. He admitted to loving the energy and connection with the players down on the field.

"I've discussed it with Coach Day, and we're still deciding. I prefer the sidelines, but it's not finalized yet. Coach Day will have the final say, but I'll leave it to him to make that decision," Hartline said.

While acknowledging the benefits of calling plays from the booth, Hartline expressed his desire to be on the field. He believes it's essential to stay connected with the players and the game's intensity.

"I feel confident in Ohio State's operation now more than ever. Coach Day has ensured clarity and a unified approach, and I'm grateful for his leadership. We're all hands on deck for this run, just like last year," Hartline concluded.

So, what do you think? Is Hartline's loyalty to Ohio State understandable, or should he be fully focused on his new role at USF? Share your thoughts in the comments below!