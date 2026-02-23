Brian Daboll Interview for Titans Coaching Job: Can He Turn Around the Struggling Franchise? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Brian Daboll is set to interview for the head coaching position with the Tennessee Titans following his recent dismissal from the New York Giants. This move raises eyebrows as many remember Daboll's aspirations to collaborate with talented quarterback Cam Ward—a partnership that never materialized during his tenure with the Giants. Now, however, he may get that chance with a new team, as confirmed by The Post, which reported that the interview will take place this Friday.

Daboll's journey with the Giants came to an abrupt end just ten games into the 2025 season. The team struggled significantly, posting a disappointing record of 2-8 after a previous season that saw them finish at 3-14 in 2024. Despite this setback, it's essential to remember that Daboll was awarded NFL Coach of the Year in 2022. Under his leadership, the Giants achieved a remarkable 9-7-1 record during the regular season and clinched their first playoff victory since 2016. However, his overall coaching record stands at 20 wins, 40 losses, and one tie over more than three seasons, indicating a challenging stretch in recent years.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approached, the Giants had their sights firmly set on acquiring a quarterback, with Ward ranked as their top target in the draft class. The organization heavily invested time and resources into evaluating him, even attending his Pro Day at the University of Miami. Unfortunately for Daboll and the Giants, the Tennessee Titans opted not to trade away their coveted No. 1 overall pick, ultimately selecting Ward instead.

The Giants, meanwhile, chose edge rusher Abdul Carter with their third overall pick and later secured their new quarterback by trading up in the first round to select Jaxson Dart at No. 25, a decision made under the direction of general manager Joe Schoen.

Daboll has built a reputation for his innovative offensive strategies and his exceptional ability to nurture quarterback talent. However, Ward's rookie season was marked by inconsistency. Like Dart, he found himself navigating changes in leadership; after a rocky start, the Titans replaced head coach Brian Callahan when the team was at 1-5, leading to interim coach Mike McCoy's tenure, which ended with a less-than-stellar 2-9 record.

During his time as a starter, Ward struggled, achieving a 3-14 record while completing just 59.8% of his passes. He managed to throw for a total of 17 touchdowns—15 through the air and two on the ground—paired with seven interceptions, culminating in a passer rating of 80.2.

Looking ahead, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, now in his second year, is casting a wide net in the search for a new head coach. The Titans have already been linked to an impressive list of 17 potential candidates, including interviews with notable figures like McCoy, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy. Additionally, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are also in the mix, with Hafley scheduled to interview on Tuesday.

The Titans have not only lined up interviews with these high-profile candidates but are also set to meet with others, including former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, ex-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, and former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. They are expected to consider several coordinators still engaged in playoff competition, adding further complexity to the coaching search.

Given this extensive list of contenders, Daboll faces significant competition for the head coaching role in Tennessee. It's worth noting that he is also seen as a prime candidate for various offensive coordinator positions opening up across the league. At this stage, the Titans remain the only franchise that has expressed interest in interviewing Daboll for a head coach role, setting the stage for what could be a pivotal moment in his coaching career.