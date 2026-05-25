Brewers Sign Catcher Reese McGuire to Minor League Deal (2026)

Brewers and Reese McGuire Ink Minor League Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed catcher Reese McGuire to a minor league contract, inviting him to major league spring training. This move comes after Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported the two sides had been in talks. Apex Baseball represents McGuire.

McGuire, turning 31 in March, is a former first-round pick and top prospect with eight major league seasons under his belt. He played for the 2025 Cubs, hitting .226/.245/.444 (86 wRC+) in 140 plate appearances. His career numbers as a big leaguer are .248/.293/.374 in 400 games and 1178 plate appearances.

While McGuire's batting hasn't been a significant threat, his defensive skills are notable. He's received above-average grades for framing, blocking balls in the dirt, and throwing. In the past season, he caught 25.9% of base stealers (8 of 31), a career-high rate.

With over five years of major league service time, McGuire's roster spot in Milwaukee is secure. William Contreras is expected to handle most of the catching duties. Jeferson Quero, the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, will likely be sent to Triple-A Nashville to play regularly and develop. Quero had 250 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, but he's not yet ready for a full-time major league role.

The Brewers could bring in more veteran catchers for competition, but McGuire is currently the top in-house option to back up Contreras in 2026.