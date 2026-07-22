Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Throws Fastest Pitch by a Starter Since 2008 (2026)

The world of baseball witnessed an extraordinary moment last Saturday night, one that has left fans and analysts alike in awe. Jacob Misiorowski, the ace pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, unleashed a pitch that clocked in at an astonishing 103.7 mph, a speed that hasn't been matched by a starting pitcher since the sport began tracking such data in 2008.

This isn't just a one-off feat for Misiorowski; he's consistently been a force to be reckoned with. In fact, he's thrown 12 of the fastest pitches ever recorded by a starter, with his previous high being an impressive 103.4 mph against the St. Louis Cardinals. But what makes this particular pitch so remarkable is the sheer number of high-velocity throws he delivered that night.

The Velocity Marathon

Misiorowski's performance on Saturday was nothing short of a velocity marathon. He threw an incredible 52 pitches at 100 mph or faster, a mind-boggling achievement. But that's not all; he also set a new record with 45 pitches reaching at least 101 mph. It's like he was on a mission to push the boundaries of what's possible for a starting pitcher.

Dominance on the Mound

Despite the focus on his speed, Misiorowski's overall performance that night was equally impressive. He allowed just one unearned run, struck out eight batters, and pitched a solid seven innings. His ERA, already low at 1.50, dropped even further. It's a testament to his skill and control that he can deliver such high-velocity pitches while maintaining such precision and effectiveness.

A Historical Context

To put Misiorowski's achievement into perspective, we need to look at the bigger picture. In the May 25 game, he threw a record-breaking 57 pitches at 100 mph or faster, including an incredible 40 pitches at 101 mph or more. This performance alone would have been a career highlight for most pitchers, but Misiorowski has continued to raise the bar.

The Impact and Implications

Misiorowski's dominance on the mound raises some intriguing questions. Are we witnessing a new era of pitching, where speed and velocity are becoming the defining factors? Or is Misiorowski a unique outlier, a once-in-a-generation talent? Either way, his impact on the game is undeniable. He's pushing the boundaries of what's possible and inspiring a new generation of pitchers to dream bigger.

In my opinion, Misiorowski's achievement is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. He's a shining example of what can be accomplished with a relentless pursuit of excellence. It's a reminder that in sports, and in life, sometimes the most impressive feats are those that push the limits of what we thought was possible.