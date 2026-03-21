Brentford vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Predictions, and Betting Tips (2026)

Gone are the days of 'boring, boring Arsenal' – or so it seems. Mikel Arteta's side has undergone a dramatic transformation, embracing a free-flowing style that's delivering results. Since Christmas, the Gunners have been on a goal-scoring spree, with only three exceptions. While their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea was a snooze-fest (blame the Blues for that one), and goalless draws at Nottingham Forest and Liverpool showcased defensive resilience, the other 10 games have been a goal-fest. Arsenal has netted at least two goals in 10 matches and three or more in eight – a statistic that makes OVER 2.5 GOALS on Thursday an enticing prospect, even at slightly odds-on prices. And this is the part most people miss: Arteta's men could easily hit this mark on their own, as they've demonstrated against Sunderland, Leeds, Inter, Chelsea (first leg), Portsmouth, Bournemouth, and Villa. But here's where it gets controversial: are Arsenal truly a goal-scoring juggernaut, or are they benefiting from weaker opposition? Brentford, their upcoming opponents, certainly aren't pushovers. The Bees thrive in high-scoring affairs, with their home games averaging nearly three goals per match. Seven of their 12 Premier League fixtures at the Gtech Community Stadium have surpassed the 2.5 goal threshold. The Gtech is earning a reputation as a fortress, with only Manchester City and Nottingham Forest leaving with all three points, and only those two, along with Tottenham, keeping a clean sheet in west London. This suggests a goal-filled encounter is on the cards, making the 10/11 odds for OVER 2.5 GOALS a tempting bet. However, it's crucial to remember the importance of responsible gambling. We strongly advocate for safer gambling practices and urge readers to only wager what they can afford to lose. If you're concerned about your gambling habits, please reach out to the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare at 0808 8020 133. Additional support and resources are available at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org. Now, let's spark some debate: Is Arsenal's goal-scoring form sustainable, or are they due for a reality check against a resilient Brentford side? Share your thoughts in the comments below!