Breitling's New Watch Puts the Concorde Supersonic Jet on Your Wrist (2026)

Breitling's latest creation, the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Tribute to Concorde, is a stunning tribute to the iconic supersonic jet that once dominated the skies. This watch is not just a timepiece; it's a portal to the past, a celebration of aviation history, and a testament to Breitling's enduring legacy in the world of horology. What makes this piece truly remarkable is its ability to capture the essence of the Concorde, a jet that symbolized speed, luxury, and the pinnacle of aviation technology. Personally, I think that Breitling has outdone itself with this one, and it's a watch that will undoubtedly become a collector's dream.

A Watch Like No Other

The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Tribute to Concorde is a masterpiece in every sense. With a retail price of $10,600, it's an investment piece that demands attention. The watch is a limited edition, with only 593 pieces available, a nod to the jet's powerful Olympus 593 engines. The stainless-steel model is a work of art, with a deep blue dial and matching alligator strap, evoking the stratosphere that passengers could glimpse during their supersonic journey. The bright white subdials and the inner slide rule are a subtle yet powerful tribute to the Concorde's nickname, the White Bird, a fitting ode to its white livery and sleek design.

What makes this watch truly unique is its ability to capture the Concorde's essence. The deep blue dial is a nod to the jet's high-altitude cruising, while the white subdials and slide rule are a subtle reminder of its speed and elegance. The limited edition status and the reference to the jet's engines add a layer of exclusivity and prestige to the piece, making it a must-have for any serious watch collector.

Breitling's Aviation Heritage

Breitling has a long and storied history in the world of aviation. The brand's association with pilots and aviators is well-documented, and the Navitimer model has become an icon in its own right. The first Navitimer was created in 1952 for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, revolutionizing flight calculations with its circular slide rule. This innovation set the stage for Breitling's continued exploration of aviation-inspired timepieces.

The Navitimer Cosmonaute, introduced in 1963, made history as the first Swiss wristwatch worn in space. This achievement solidified Breitling's reputation as a pioneer in the field of space exploration and horology. The brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible has been a driving force behind its success, and the Tribute to Concorde is a testament to this spirit of innovation.

A Watch for the Skies

The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Tribute to Concorde is more than just a watch; it's a celebration of the skies and the aviators who dare to explore them. The piece is a nod to the Concorde's legacy, but it's also a reflection of Breitling's own rich history in aviation. The watch is a symbol of the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, both in terms of design and functionality.

In my opinion, the Tribute to Concorde is a must-have for any serious watch collector. It's a piece that captures the essence of the Concorde, a jet that symbolized speed, luxury, and the pinnacle of aviation technology. The limited edition status and the reference to the jet's engines add a layer of exclusivity and prestige to the piece, making it a true collector's dream. So, if you're a watch enthusiast or an aviation aficionado, this is a piece you won't want to miss.

A Watch for the Ages

The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Tribute to Concorde is a watch that transcends time. It's a piece that will be cherished for generations, a testament to Breitling's enduring legacy in the world of horology. The brand's commitment to innovation and its deep-rooted connection to aviation make this watch a true masterpiece. So, if you're looking for a timepiece that's both beautiful and meaningful, the Tribute to Concorde is the perfect choice. It's a watch that will inspire and captivate, a true celebration of the skies and the aviators who dare to explore them.