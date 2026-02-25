Breezy Johnson's Shock Olympic Downhill Gold! Vonn's Devastating Crash (2026)

In a stunning twist during the Olympic downhill race, Breezy Johnson emerged victorious, capturing gold for Team USA in an event overshadowed by a heartbreaking crash involving her teammate, Lindsey Vonn. This win marked a significant moment as Johnson became only the second American woman to claim Olympic downhill gold, and it also represented Team USA's first medal at the Milan Cortina Games.

The challenging course required skiers to embrace risk-taking, and Johnson showcased her boldness with aggressive maneuvers from start to finish. Although her run wasn’t flawless, she pushed herself beyond the usual boundaries. Unfortunately, not everyone managed the course as well; Vonn was among the first casualties, crashing just 14 seconds into her run. A further three crashes occurred during the race, leading to both Vonn and Andorra's flagbearer, Cande Moreno, requiring airlift evacuation from the mountainside.

For Johnson, her daring approach paid off. Starting in the sixth position, she spent a lengthy wait in the finish area, anxiously monitoring the race as she hoped her time of 1 minute, 36.1 seconds would secure her victory. "I had a good feeling about today. I sort of still can't believe it yet, so I don't know when it'll sink in," Johnson reflected afterward. "I knew I had to push harder than in training. I aimed for precision, and I think I accomplished that. I had a few shaky moments off the jumps, but I kept my momentum and felt confident about my speed. I just hoped it would be sufficient."

During her post-race press conference, Johnson shared a poignant moment, revealing that Vonn's coach conveyed to her that "Lindsey was cheering for me from the helicopter."

Germany's Emma Aicher and Italy's Sofia Goggia rounded out the podium, earning silver and bronze medals, respectively. Aicher finished a mere 0.04 seconds behind Johnson, while American skier Jacqueline Wiles came close, finishing 0.27 seconds away from medal contention.

Interestingly, Johnson's gold medal had already suffered some damage; the clip that secured it to the ribbon around her neck broke during the ceremony. Holding the broken pieces up for the media, she humorously referred to it as a "show-and-tell moment."

At 30 years old, Johnson is a former world champion in downhill skiing, having won that title in 2025. She made her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018 but did not medal. After missing the 2022 Olympics due to a serious right knee injury, she faced a 14-month suspension for missing three anti-doping tests and violating location rules, which ended in December 2024. Her remarkable comeback culminated in a world championship victory last February.

In contrast, Vonn’s Olympic journey concluded similarly to how it began, with a dramatic helicopter rescue following a devastating fall. Competing in bib number 13, Vonn entered the steep slopes of Cortina's Olympia delle Tofana with intensity but clipped a gate with her right ski pole mid-jump. This miscalculation sent her spiraling out of control, resulting in a crash that left her in distress as medical personnel rushed to her aid. The race was halted for almost 30 minutes as she was attended to and ultimately airlifted from the scene.

Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow, expressed pride in her sister’s courage, stating, "It's like the man in the arena; she dared greatly. She always gives 110 percent, so I know she put everything into this performance. Sometimes, unfortunate things happen in such a perilous sport." Kildow added that medical professionals were on-site in Cortina evaluating Vonn, who had recently sustained a complete ACL tear in her left knee during a downhill practice session just over a week prior.

Having previously claimed more victories in Cortina than any skier at any venue, Vonn was motivated to make this comeback during the Olympics held in this iconic location.

Johnson commented on Vonn's accident, saying, "I hope it's not as bad as it looked. I know firsthand how tough this course is, and when you love it so much, crashing here can feel even more painful. My heart goes out to her."

Recall that Vonn made history in 2010 by becoming the first American woman to take home gold in the downhill event during the Vancouver Games.