Breanna Stewart Signals Momentum in WNBA CBA Talks as Revenue Fight Looms (2026)

A New Chapter for the WNBA: Breanna Stewart's Role in Shaping the Future

The WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks are heating up, and Breanna Stewart is at the forefront, signaling a potential turning point in the league's history.

After months of stalemate, the WNBA's recent proposal has brought a glimmer of hope to the bargaining table. Breanna Stewart, a star forward and vice president of the union, believes this time is different. With the 2026 season on the horizon, both sides are feeling the pressure to reach an agreement.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The league's proposal includes a significant financial overhaul, with a dramatic increase in team salary caps and player salaries. However, the core issue remains: revenue sharing.

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Both the league and the players' union have agreed on a revenue-share framework, but the devil is in the details. The league is offering players a substantial share of net revenue, but the union wants a structure similar to major professional leagues, where players receive a larger portion of gross revenue.

And this is the part most people miss...

Stewart, as a key member of the union's leadership, understands the business implications. She acknowledges that operating within a shared-revenue model means potential losses due to work stoppages. It's a delicate balance between maintaining leverage and expanding the revenue pool.

"It's been frustrating, but we're all in this together," Stewart said. "We have to wear our business hats and negotiate in good faith. I'm hopeful we can reach an agreement soon, so we're not left behind."

The latest proposal has shifted the focus from rejection to revision, a significant step forward. But will it be enough to finalize a deal? The answer lies in how 'revenue' is defined and how much both sides are willing to compromise.

As Stewart puts it, the negotiations have begun in earnest. The question now is: Can the WNBA find a fair way to share its growth and secure a bright future for its players?