Breanna Stewart's Powerful Message: Abolish ICE - WNBA Star's Activism (2026)

Breanna Stewart, a renowned WNBA player and activist, made a powerful statement during a basketball game by holding up a sign that read 'Abolish ICE'. This bold move came in response to the recent tragic events in Minneapolis, where federal immigration officers took the lives of two individuals. Stewart's action was a call for change, advocating for policies that uplift families and communities instead of fostering fear and violence. She emphasized the impact of ICE's activities on immigrants nationwide, especially her wife, who is a Spanish citizen working towards U.S. citizenship. Stewart's concern is not just personal; it's a shared sentiment among many WNBA players who have shown their support for the thousands of protestors in Minneapolis pushing for the removal of federal immigration agents from the city. But here's where it gets controversial... While some may argue that Stewart's message is necessary to bring attention to a pressing issue, others might question the timing and the potential impact on the game's flow. And this is the part most people miss... The WNBA players' activism extends beyond the court, as they have historically embraced social justice reform and used their platform to advocate for change. However, the tension between players and the league in negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement raises questions about the balance between activism and the business of sports. As Stewart noted, their teams are supportive of their efforts, but the process of reaching a final agreement is not without challenges. So, what do you think? Do you agree with Stewart's message and the players' activism, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Breanna Stewart's Powerful Message: Abolish ICE - WNBA Star's Activism (2026)

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