Breanna Stewart Joins Fenerbahce: What It Means for the WNBA Season (2026)

Breanna Stewart's recent move to Fenerbahce for the EuroLeague Women's Final Six is not a sign of WNBA season jeopardy, according to sources. While some may have interpreted it as an early exit, insiders clarify that Stewart signed with the understanding that WNBA training camps will commence on April 19. The 2020 CBA prioritization rules allow contracted players to report later, by May 1 or the first day of training camp. The EuroLeague Women's Final Six in Zaragoza, Spain, from April 15-19, provides Stewart with ample time to return for a WNBA training camp. However, the WNBA and its players union are currently at a collective bargaining impasse over revenue sharing, which could potentially impact the upcoming season. This development raises questions about the future of the WNBA and the potential consequences for players and fans alike. But here's where it gets controversial... What do you think? Will this impasse affect the WNBA season? Or is it just a temporary setback?