In a dramatic turn of events, US negotiators embarked on a daring mission, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the heart of Moscow, aiming to bring an end to the devastating war in Ukraine. The talks, which lasted through the night, marked a significant step in the quest for peace, but the road ahead remains fraught with challenges.

The meeting, led by Steve Witkoff, aimed to address Russia's relentless invasion of Ukraine, which has raged on for almost four years. Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov claimed the discussions were productive, but Moscow's stance was clear: territorial demands must be met for any peace agreement. And here's where it gets controversial—Russia insists on maintaining its military presence until these demands are fulfilled.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly criticized his European allies for their perceived lack of urgency in responding to Russia's aggression. He believes Ukraine has been left vulnerable, with the war taking a heavy toll. But the US, led by President Donald Trump, is pushing for a peaceful resolution, with envoys briefing Putin on their recent meetings with Zelenskyy and other officials.

Zelenskyy and Trump both expressed optimism, acknowledging the desire for a deal and the willingness to make concessions. However, the negotiations are far from simple, with boundary disputes remaining a major hurdle. And this is the part most people miss—the same issues have been impeding progress for over a year!

The US delegation, including Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, is determined to make headway. As the talks shift to the UAE, Zelenskyy urges all parties, especially Russia, to be prepared for compromises. The Russian delegation, headed by Igor Kostyukov, will engage in these crucial discussions, with separate economic talks between Kirill Dmitriev and Witkoff on the sidelines.

