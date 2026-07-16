Breaking Track Records with a Citroën 2CV and a Grandfather Clock (2026)

I'm not sure if I can claim to have broken a world record, but I'm pretty sure I set a track speed record at Lime Rock in my Citroën 2CV. It was an extraordinary achievement, made possible by a generous gift from a fellow Autopian member, David. His commitment to the bit was truly remarkable - bringing a grandfather clock to a track day? David, that's who. And he did it.

I was thrilled to take the clock and cram it into my 2CV, a car that, as I've written about before, has an uncanny ability to stay upright even when leaned to the extreme. With the clock perched on the roof, I showed off the car's unique handling and demonstrated how, in a 2CV, you never need to use the brakes on a turn. The clock, I suspect, added stability, acting as a carefully-designed wing to enhance downforce.

I drove the car all over the autocross track and even on the main track during a parade lap. It was during this lap that I believe I set the record. No one, to my knowledge, has ever driven a car with a grandfather clock in it around the track at Lime Rock. So, I'm pretty sure I've set the Fastest Lap for a Car with a Grandfather Clock in It track record! In a 2CV! It's a dream come true, or at least a 15-minute dream after David rolled up with his grandfather clock in his Maverick.

This achievement is not just about breaking a record; it's about embracing the unexpected and celebrating the unique. It's about pushing boundaries and finding joy in the absurd. It's about the thrill of the drive and the camaraderie of the track day. So, while I may not have broken a world record, I've certainly broken a new ground and created a memorable experience for all involved. And that, in my opinion, is the real achievement.