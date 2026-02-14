Breaking the Taboo: Cambridgeshire's Mental Health Podcast for Dads and Beyond (2026)

Unveiling the Taboo: Cambridgeshire's Mental Health Podcast Initiative

In a groundbreaking move to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, Cambridgeshire introduces its very own podcast, Side by Side. The inaugural episode features an inspiring duo: Gary Clarke, a former prison officer turned mental health advocate, and Allan Hughes, the co-production lead at CPSL Mind. Together, they shed light on the challenges faced by fathers, offering a much-needed platform for open dialogue.

Both Clarke and Hughes are dedicated to supporting fathers through CPSL Mind's perinatal services, including the Andy's Man Club in Peterborough. Clarke's role as the Perinatal Project Dads Worker allows him to extend his support across Cambridgeshire, empowering dads to navigate the pressures of life and prioritize their mental well-being.

"Life can be demanding, and men often feel the pressure to provide," Clarke shares. "But we're breaking the silence surrounding mental health. It's about embracing our true selves and not conforming to societal expectations."

Hughes adds, "These conversations are raw, authentic, and timely. We're honored to collaborate with CPSL Mind to make mental health support accessible and relatable."

The Side by Side podcast will be available on CPSL Mind's YouTube channel, with future episodes delving into youth mental health and other local initiatives. Additionally, the CPSL Mind team will be present at Cambridge United Football Club on February 14th, showcasing their ongoing commitment to community mental health, supported by the Cambridge United Foundation.

This initiative is a testament to the power of storytelling and community engagement in breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of openness and support. By sharing personal experiences and insights, Clarke and Hughes aim to inspire positive change and encourage others to seek help without fear of judgment. Stay tuned for more episodes, as Side by Side continues to shed light on the complexities of mental health and the journey towards well-being.