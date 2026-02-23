BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Purdue Kicker Spencer Porath! (2026)

Breaking news in the world of college football! Notre Dame has just signed a highly talented kicker, Spencer Porath, to their 2026 transfer class. This move is a game-changer and has everyone talking.

Porath, a former Purdue Boilermaker, is an exceptional talent with a powerful leg and a promising future. He's already made a name for himself, and his journey is an inspiring one for aspiring athletes.

Let's dive into the details. Spencer, standing at 5'11" and weighing 194 pounds, was ranked as the No. 13 kicker in the class of 2024 by both 247Sports and Kohl's, a specialist-focused service. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 10 recognition in 2025, a testament to his skill and consistency.

As a true freshman, Porath appeared in nine games and showcased his accuracy. He successfully converted 7 out of 11 field goals (63.6%) and was perfect on point-after attempts, going 17 for 17. That season, he contributed 38 points to his team's success. Here's a breakdown of his field goal attempts by distance:

20-29 yards: 6/7 (86%)

30-39 yards: 0/3

40-49 yards: 1/1

50+ yards: N/A

Porath's sophomore year saw him take his game to the next level. He connected on an impressive 15 out of 17 field goal attempts (88.2%), maintaining his perfect record on point-after tries (24/24). His contributions as a sophomore resulted in 69 points for the Boilermakers. Here's how he performed by distance:

20-29 yards: 6/6

30-39 yards: 3/3

40-49 yards: 4/5 (80%)

50+ yards: 2/3 (66%)

But here's where it gets interesting. Porath's talent extends beyond field goals. As a high school junior in 2023, he earned the prestigious Indiana Mr. Football honors at the kicker position. He followed that up with an honorable mention nod in 2024.

A native of Brownsburg, Indiana, Porath caught the eye of the Purdue coaches during workouts in June 2023. After two impressive sessions, he received an offer and quickly committed, choosing Purdue over scholarship offers from Army and Air Force, and a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Porath's ability to handle kick-offs adds another dimension to his game. According to Kohl's, "Porath's talent has only begun to scratch the surface of his true potential, making him a very intriguing prospect in his class." During the 2021 Kohl's Texas Winter Showcase, he showcased his power with several kickoffs over 70+ yards, including a remarkable 74-yard kick with 3.85 seconds of hang time.

This signing is a significant boost for Notre Dame, and it will be fascinating to see how Porath continues to develop and contribute to the team's success. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on Irish Illustrated, your go-to source for all things Notre Dame athletics!