Breaking News: Tumbler Ridge Active Shooting Update | Suspect Found Dead (2026)

(UPDATE) Tragic developments unfold in Tumbler Ridge as the first suspect in an active shooting incident has been found deceased, prompting authorities to investigate the possibility of a second suspect and confirm the total number of victims involved.

As of February 10th, at 4:25 p.m., this report has been updated with fresh insights from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — In the wake of a frightening active shooting situation, local law enforcement is currently searching for a potential second suspect after the first suspect was located dead. At the same time, they are working diligently to verify how many individuals have fallen victim to this tragic event.

The RCMP received a call regarding the situation at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. today (February 10th). Subsequently, an emergency alert was quickly dispatched, notifying residents about the active shooter threat in their vicinity.

To bolster the response, additional police forces from neighboring detachments have been sent to assist, including the North District Emergency Response Team, as reported in an official statement from the BC RCMP.

In a noteworthy update, STARS air ambulance confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that they have deployed an aircraft to the Tumbler Ridge area. Furthermore, the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) mentioned that they are collaborating closely with both Northern Health and the RCMP to manage the situation effectively.

At present, RCMP officials have stated that there is no confirmation regarding the number of individuals who have been injured or need assistance.

According to the public alert, the first suspect was described as a ‘female’ wearing a dress with brown hair. However, the latest information from the RCMP indicates that she has been found dead, and officers are investigating whether a second suspect may be involved in the incident.

In light of these events, local residents have been advised to remain indoors, secure their homes, and avoid leaving their residences or businesses until further notice.

See Also Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting: Live Updates and Community Support

Additionally, the alert urged community members to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and to refrain from going to school unless instructed to do so.

School District 59 has also issued a statement confirming that Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary schools are currently on lockdown (https://www.sd59.bc.ca/node/19261) and requested patience from the public as they coordinate with the RCMP.

Mayor Darryl Krakowka of Tumbler Ridge was unable to provide further details when contacted by Energeticcity.ca, but he assured that the RCMP is committed to managing the situation as efficiently as possible.

"We have the RCMP in town, and additional members have arrived to assist," Krakowka noted. "I urge residents to follow the guidance provided in the alert, stay indoors, lock their doors, and shelter in place."

Peace River South MLA, Larry Neufeld, shared his concerns through a written statement emphasizing that public safety must take precedence. He urged those in the area to comply with RCMP directives, keep sheltered, and rely solely on official updates for information.

“I am departing Victoria immediately to return to my riding, where I will be available to support the community in any necessary capacity. I will maintain close engagement as this situation develops,” Neufeld added.

Stay tuned to Energeticcity.ca for more updates as new information becomes available.