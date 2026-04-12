Breaking News: Sydney Grandfather's Kidnapping & Murder - Two Suspects Arrested (2026)

A tragic case of mistaken identity has led to the alleged kidnapping and murder of an elderly Sydney resident, leaving the community in shock. But what exactly happened to Chris Baghsarian, the 85-year-old grandfather? Here's the chilling story that has everyone talking.

The Arrests: Just over 11 days after Mr. Baghsarian's disappearance, two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in connection with the case. The older man was apprehended in Kenthurst, while the younger one was taken into custody in Castle Hill during coordinated raids on Wednesday morning.

The Horrific Discovery: The arrests came swiftly after a gruesome find near a golf course in Pitt Town, Sydney. Human remains, suspected to be those of Mr. Baghsarian, were discovered by police, who had been tirelessly searching for the missing grandfather. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the circumstances suggest a grim outcome.

The Abduction: On February 13, at the break of dawn, Mr. Baghsarian was taken from his North Ryde home. It is believed that he was mistaken for someone else, a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And here's where it gets controversial—the captors allegedly sent images and videos of Mr. Baghsarian tied up and being assaulted, a cruel tactic that prompted an urgent response from law enforcement.

The Investigation: Police have been working around the clock to piece together the events. They suspect a derelict property in Dural was used as a base by the kidnappers, and a Toyota Corolla linked to this location was seen in nearby Glenorie. Detective Acting Superintendent Andrew Marks is investigating whether this vehicle was used in the abduction and subsequent movement of Mr. Baghsarian to Pitt Town.

As of now, the two suspects are being questioned at Riverstone Police Station, but no charges have been laid. The community awaits further updates, hoping for justice and closure for Mr. Baghsarian's loved ones.

What do you think? Could this case have been prevented? Share your thoughts below, but remember to keep the discussion respectful.