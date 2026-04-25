At least seven people are dead following a shooting at a school in British Columbia, Canada, according to police. The incident has left the community of Tumbler Ridge reeling, with schools closed for the rest of the week and residents advised to stay indoors. The shooting occurred at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, located around 750 miles north of Vancouver, and has been linked to a nearby home. The RCMP, Canada's federal police force, is leading the investigation, with officers describing the scene as 'very dramatic' and 'rapidly evolving'. The motive for the attack remains unknown, but police have identified the attacker and are not releasing their name. The tragedy has prompted a community lockdown, with residents advised to stay inside and lock their doors. The impact of the shooting has been profound, with at least nine people killed, including six at the school, one on the way to hospital, and two found at a nearby home. The community is now grappling with the aftermath, with support being made available and the investigation ongoing.
Breaking News: School Shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada - At Least 9 Dead, Including 7 at School (2026)
References
- https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/2164997/moment-not-normal-trump-melts-down
- https://news.sky.com/story/russian-drone-strike-on-bus-in-ukraine-kills-12-13499502
- https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/08/democrats-trump-nationalizing-midterms-hakeem-jeffries
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2y2538lz8o
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cr5lnzqdr5pt
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgez359nd72o
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