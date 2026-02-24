A Political Shakeup in Victoria: Sam Groth's Departure Sparks Controversy and a By-Election

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Victoria, former deputy Liberal leader Sam Groth has announced his resignation from parliament, setting the stage for a highly anticipated by-election in the seat of Nepean. This development, which unfolded just a few days ago, has sparked intense speculation and debate among political analysts and the public alike.

The announcement, made by Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's office, confirms that the renowned former tennis player will be stepping down from his parliamentary role next week. This decision has not come as a complete surprise, as Mr. Groth had previously indicated that he would not be seeking reelection in November. However, the circumstances surrounding his resignation have added a layer of intrigue to the story.

Mr. Groth has openly expressed his frustration with colleagues, accusing them of undermining his deputy leadership position. He specifically pointed to them as the source of a Herald Sun article that detailed the early days of his relationship with his wife. This allegation has added fuel to the fire, with many questioning the dynamics within the Liberal party and the potential impact on the upcoming election.

When approached for comment, Mr. Groth's office declined to provide further details. However, in a statement released shortly after the news broke, the first-term MP explained his decision to pursue other opportunities. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Nepean for their trust and support, as well as to his dedicated staff for their tireless efforts.

"It has been an immense privilege to serve this community," Mr. Groth said. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Nepean, and I wish my colleagues all the best in the upcoming election. Most importantly, I want to thank my family, especially my wife Britt and our twin boys, for their unwavering love and support throughout this journey."

And here's where it gets controversial... With the by-election looming, the Liberal party now faces the challenge of finding a suitable candidate to fill Mr. Groth's shoes. This decision will undoubtedly shape the party's future and its chances in the upcoming election. Will they choose a seasoned politician or opt for a fresh face? And how will this impact the dynamics within the party?

As for Mr. Groth, his future plans remain uncertain. Will he return to the world of professional tennis or pursue other ventures? Only time will tell.

This story is a reminder of the ever-changing nature of politics and the impact that individual decisions can have on the broader political landscape. It also raises questions about the role of the media and the influence it can wield in shaping public perception.

This story is a reminder of the ever-changing nature of politics and the impact that individual decisions can have on the broader political landscape. It also raises questions about the role of the media and the influence it can wield in shaping public perception.