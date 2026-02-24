Breaking News: Police Respond to Fight at Bradford Banqueting Suite (2026)

A tense evening unfolded on Manningham Lane in Bradford as police responded to reports of a heated altercation involving multiple men. The incident, which occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, led to the arrest of two individuals. One man was detained on suspicion of affray, a serious offense involving a public disturbance, while a woman was taken into custody on suspicion of theft. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control by the West Yorkshire Police. The authorities have confirmed that their inquiries are ongoing, leaving the public to await further updates on this intriguing case.

