Breaking News: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Demands Millions in Bitcoin - What We Know So Far (2026)

Imagine receiving a chilling ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for the safe return of a beloved family member. This is the harrowing reality for Savannah Guthrie, the 'Today' show anchor, whose 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing under deeply troubling circumstances. But here's where it gets even more unsettling: TMZ claims to have obtained an alleged ransom note tied to Nancy's disappearance, sparking a whirlwind of questions and concerns.

According to TMZ’s report, the note, received on February 3, demands a staggering sum of Bitcoin—in the millions—to be sent to a specific cryptocurrency address for Nancy’s release. And this is the part most people miss: TMZ asserts they’ve verified the Bitcoin address as legitimate, adding a layer of credibility to the chilling demand. The outlet also mentions a looming deadline and an ominous ‘or else’ clause, though specifics remain undisclosed. TMZ has since forwarded the alleged note to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

When Variety reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, they directed attention to a statement posted on their X account, confirming awareness of the circulating reports about a potential ransom note. ‘We are taking all tips and leads very seriously,’ the statement reads. ‘Every piece of information goes directly to our detectives, who are working closely with the FBI.’ But here’s where it gets controversial: Neither TMZ nor the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed whether the ransom note is authentic or a hoax, leaving the public—and Nancy’s family—in a state of agonizing uncertainty.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her Arizona home in Catalina Foothills. Due to her age, she was classified by police as a ‘missing vulnerable adult.’ The case took a grim turn on February 2 when the Pima County Sheriff’s Office announced they were treating her disappearance as a criminal investigation after discovering ‘very concerning’ evidence at her residence.

Sheriff Chris Nanos didn’t mince words when speaking to CBS News: ‘I believe she was abducted. She didn’t leave on her own, and she certainly didn’t go willingly.’ Nanos emphasized that Nancy showed ‘no signs of cognitive issues,’ describing her as ‘very alert’ and ‘of sound mind.’ During a media briefing on February 3—before TMZ’s ransom note report—Nanos revealed that investigators found disturbing evidence at Nancy’s home, leading them to declare it an official crime scene. ‘We’re asking for the community’s help,’ he pleaded.

Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, has turned to her Instagram followers for support, sharing a heartfelt plea for prayers. ‘We believe in the power of prayer, of voices united in love and hope,’ she wrote. ‘We believe in goodness, in humanity, and above all, in Him. Thank you for joining us in prayer for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy—a woman of deep conviction and faith. We need you.’

But here’s the lingering question: Is this a genuine ransom demand or a cruel hoax? And if it’s real, what does it mean for Nancy’s safety? The lack of concrete answers only deepens the mystery and heightens the urgency. As the investigation unfolds, one thing is clear: this case is far from over, and the public’s role in sharing information could be crucial. What are your thoughts? Do you believe the ransom note is legitimate, or is there more to this story than meets the eye? Let’s discuss in the comments.