Breaking News: Nancy Guthrie Case - Investigators Find New Clues Near Tucson Home (2026)

A heart-wrenching story unfolds as investigators make a crucial move in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the beloved 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, a well-known TV host. The race to find Nancy has taken an intriguing turn, and we're about to dive into the latest developments.

Late on a Friday night, a mere two miles from Nancy's Tucson home, law enforcement activity intensified. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that this location is connected to the Guthrie case, and they're "actively working a lead." Sheriff Chris Nanos kept his cards close to his chest, offering no further details.

After a few hours, the department released a brief statement, revealing that the activity was focused on a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave and was part of a joint investigation with the FBI. This statement left many questions unanswered, fueling speculation and curiosity.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31st, and her disappearance was reported the following day. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home during the night, a chilling thought that has left her family and the community reeling.

In a recent update, the sheriff's department revealed that DNA belonging to an unknown individual had been found at Nancy's residence. Investigators are working tirelessly to identify this person, but the location of the DNA on the property remains undisclosed.

The FBI has released a physical description of a male suspect wanted in connection with Nancy's disappearance. He is described as having an average build and a height of approximately 5'9" to 5'10". This suspect was captured on video from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera system on the night of her presumed abduction. In the footage, he is seen wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a distinctive black backpack, later identified as a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack, exclusively sold at Walmart.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that law enforcement reviewed video footage from a Walmart location in Tucson. CBS News reached out to Walmart for comment, but a spokesperson declined. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the case.

Investigators have also discovered a pair of black gloves, which are currently being tested for DNA. This evidence could potentially provide a crucial breakthrough in the case.

The FBI has increased its reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy's safe return or the arrest and conviction of those involved. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have received thousands of tips so far, but the case remains unsolved.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released emotional video statements, pleading for their mother's safe return and urging the public to come forward with any information. Their desperation is palpable, and the community has rallied behind them.

A ransom note demanding payment in bitcoin was sent to KOLD, and the Guthrie family released a video offering to pay, despite receiving no proof of life. A second ransom note was also received, but the deadlines passed with no further contact, leaving the family and investigators in a state of uncertainty.

As the investigation continues, we're left with more questions than answers. But here's where it gets controversial: Could this be a case of kidnapping gone wrong, or is there a deeper, more sinister motive at play?

What do you think? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments. Let's discuss and try to piece together this tragic puzzle.