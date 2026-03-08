Breaking News: Measles Case Confirmed in Sumter County, SC - Potential Exposure Locations Revealed (2026)

Breaking News: Measles Case Confirmed in Sumter County, South Carolina

In a recent development, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of measles in Sumter County, raising concerns and prompting a public health alert. This is a critical issue that demands our attention and understanding.

The case, reported on Tuesday, is the first outside of the Upstate region since the ongoing measles outbreak began in late 2025. DPH officials are currently investigating whether this case is linked to the larger outbreak, primarily centered in Spartanburg County.

Potential Exposure Locations Identified

DPH has identified three specific locations in the Sumter area where individuals may have been exposed to the measles virus. These locations and the corresponding dates and times are as follows:

Mariachis Mexican Restaurant: 1072 Broad Street, Sumter, SC. Exposure period: Friday, January 23, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Food Lion: 5700 Broad Street Ext., Sumter, SC. Exposure period: Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart Neighborhood Market: 343 Pinewood Road, Sumter, SC. Exposure period: Sunday, January 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you visited any of these locations during the specified times, it is crucial to monitor yourself for symptoms. DPH advises that symptoms typically appear 7-12 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days. Common symptoms include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads.

Health Advisory and Precautions

DPH emphasizes that anyone who may have been exposed and experiences fever, cough, runny nose, or red eyes should contact a healthcare provider immediately, regardless of the presence of a rash. Healthcare facilities are prepared to evaluate individuals while minimizing the risk of further exposure to others. You may be asked to wear a mask or wait in isolation until evaluated by a medical professional.

As of February 3, 2026, data shows that out of the total 876 cases in the outbreak, a staggering 800 individuals were not vaccinated against measles. This highlights the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of such highly contagious diseases.

Stay Informed and Take Action

This is a rapidly evolving situation, and DPH is actively monitoring the outbreak. It is crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions. If you have any concerns or symptoms, do not hesitate to seek medical advice. Remember, early detection and treatment are key to managing measles and preventing further complications.

A Call for Action and Discussion

This news raises important questions about public health and our collective responsibility. Should we be doing more to ensure widespread vaccination? How can we better protect our communities from such outbreaks? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Your voice matters, and together, we can work towards a healthier and safer future.

