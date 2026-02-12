Breaking News: Massive Factory Fire in Wolverhampton - Public Safety Warnings Issued (2026)

A significant incident is unfolding in Wolverhampton as a substantial fire has erupted at a factory this morning, creating towering columns of dense smoke that are dominating the skyline and spreading throughout the city.

Authorities are strongly advising the public to steer clear of St Luke's Church, as Upper Villiers Street is currently closed off in both directions between Marston Road and Sunbeam Street due to the ongoing emergency response.

West Midlands Roads took to social media platform X shortly after 8 AM to alert residents, stating: "Wolverhampton fire. Closures on Upper Villiers Street in both directions between Marston Road and Sunbeam Street. Please avoid the vicinity of St Luke's Church."

Local resident Dave Bennett, who lives close to the fire, expressed his concern to BirminghamLive, saying: "The area is engulfed in smoke. It's difficult to breathe."

Paul Birch, the managing director of Revolver Records—a record label based in Wolverhampton—reported that firefighting teams have converged from numerous locations to tackle the blaze. The former Labour councillor emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging community members to stay indoors due to the nature of the incident being classified as "major toxic."

A representative from the West Midlands Fire Service provided an update, confirming that firefighters are actively engaged in combatting the fire, equipped with breathing apparatus and utilizing hose reel jets. They stated: "This is an active situation. We ask the public to avoid the area while we manage the scene, as there will be considerable disruption. If you reside or work nearby, please ensure your doors and windows are closed."

As this story develops, we will continue to provide live updates below.

Key Events

- 08:49: Road closures initiated.

- 09:20: Harry Leach reports on the hazardous nature of the incident.

According to Paul Birch, the fire ignited around 7:20 AM, and eight fire crews are currently on-site battling the flames. Firefighters have traveled from various areas including Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Cannock, Wednesbury, Dudley, and Walsall. Birch noted that this incident is situated within a mixed-use area of light industrial zones and residential housing.

He also mentioned that local councillor Sally Green arrived promptly to initiate the emergency response. Residents are being advised once again to remain indoors and secure their windows due to the emerging major toxic incident.

09:12: Full statement issued by WMFS.



A spokesperson detailed: "Shortly after 7:30 AM on Wednesday (14 January), we were alerted to a fire on Sunbeam Street, near the junction with Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton. Eight fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle, and a hydraulic aerial platform have been deployed. Fire crews from Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Haden Cross, Wednesbury, Dudley, and Walsall are currently on the scene, with the first responders arriving within three minutes of the call. This is a serious fire in a factory building, and we urge the public to avoid the area while we continue our operations. If you live or work nearby, please close all doors and windows."

08:55: Local resident Dave Bennett reiterated, "The area is choked with smoke," emphasizing the difficulty in breathing.

08:54: Smoke is visible from New Cross Hospital, indicating the severity of the situation.

08:52: West Midlands Fire Service has been contacted for further comments regarding the fire, and we will relay their updates as soon as they become available.

08:51: Police units are present at the scene of the fire near Sunbeam Street, ensuring public safety.

08:50: Dramatic images capture the extensive smoke clouds billowing over the city.

08:49: West Midlands Roads confirmed via X at 8:18 AM: "#Wolverhampton fire. Closures on Upper Villiers Street both ways between Marston Road and Sunbeam Street. Avoid the area near St Luke's Church."



08:48: Welcome to our live coverage of the Wolverhampton factory fire. Stay tuned for ongoing updates as they develop.