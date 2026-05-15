Breaking News: Gov. Green Appoints Ryan Kanaka‘ole as Interim Chair of DLNR in Hawaii (2026)

In a move that has sparked both support and scrutiny, Governor Josh Green has appointed Ryan Kanaka‘ole as the interim chair and director of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), effective immediately. But here's where it gets intriguing: this appointment comes as current Chair Dawn Chang takes medical leave, with details of her condition kept private. Is this a smooth transition or a moment of uncertainty for the department?

Governor Green, alongside his wife Jaime, extended warm wishes to Chang and her family, praising her dedication to Hawaii’s lands, waters, and wildlife. “Dawn has been a steadfast steward of our natural resources, and we wish her strength and a full recovery,” Green said in a statement. But here’s the part most people miss: while Chang’s absence is temporary, Kanaka‘ole’s appointment raises questions about the future direction of DLNR under his leadership.

Kanaka‘ole, no stranger to public service, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Formerly the deputy director of DLNR, he most recently served as a deputy attorney general, representing key entities like the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp. and the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. His resume also includes a six-year stint as deputy attorney general for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (2017–2023). But will his legal background translate into effective stewardship of Hawaii’s natural and cultural treasures?

Green expressed confidence in Kanaka‘ole’s ability to lead, highlighting his “steady leadership and deep commitment to malama aina and community.” Yet, this is where it gets controversial: some critics argue that DLNR’s challenges—from land management disputes to environmental conservation—require more than just legal expertise. What do you think? Is Kanaka‘ole the right person for the job, or does DLNR need a leader with a different skill set?

State officials assure the public that DLNR’s operations and services will continue uninterrupted, with all leadership positions, boards, and commissions fully staffed. Scheduled meetings, including those for the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and the Commission on Water Resource Management, will proceed as planned. But here’s a thought-provoking question: With Kanaka‘ole at the helm, will DLNR’s priorities shift, or will it be business as usual?

For context, BLNR meetings typically occur on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, except in November and December, when only one meeting is held on the second Friday. Chang was present at the December 12 BLNR meeting, her last before taking leave. And this is the part that raises eyebrows: How will Kanaka‘ole navigate the complex issues awaiting him, from ceded land revenue management to audits of agencies like the University of Hawaii and the Hawaii Energy Office?

As a member of the Public Land Trust Working Group, Kanaka‘ole has already played a key role in overseeing revenue distribution from ceded lands. His involvement in audits for multiple state agencies underscores his familiarity with the inner workings of Hawaii’s government. But here’s the real question: Can he balance the legal, cultural, and environmental demands of DLNR’s mission?

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What’s your take on Kanaka‘ole’s appointment? Do you think his background prepares him for the challenges ahead, or are there gaps in his expertise? Share your thoughts in the comments below—let’s spark a conversation!