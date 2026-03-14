Breaking News: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Everett, WA (2026)

Tragedy struck in Everett, Washington, where a man lost his life during an officer-involved shooting early in the morning on January 2, 2026. According to reports from the Everett Police Department (EPD), this unfortunate incident occurred around 5 a.m., raising critical questions about police involvement in such events.

Details surrounding the shooting reveal that multiple law enforcement agencies from Washington State were engaged at the scene located on the 6100 block of Fleming Street. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries among the officers involved, which is often a silver lining in such distressing situations.

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As a safety measure, the EPD has closed Fleming Street, particularly the section north of Pecks Drive, to allow for a thorough investigation of the shooting. The Snohomish Multi Agency Response Team (SMART) has taken charge of the investigation, indicating the seriousness with which authorities are treating the situation.

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This story is still unfolding, and updates are expected as more information becomes available. Keep an eye out for further developments on this significant event, as it may prompt discussions on the broader implications of police interactions with the community.

Breaking News: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Everett, WA (2026)

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