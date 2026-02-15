Breaking News: Counter-Terror Police Investigate School Stabbing Incident in London (2026)

A chilling incident has unfolded at a London school, leaving two young boys, aged 12 and 13, hospitalized after a stabbing. But here's where it gets controversial: the suspect is just 13 years old. This shocking event has sparked a counter-terrorism police investigation, raising questions about the circumstances and potential motives.

The suspect, believed to be a 13-year-old, was apprehended after a manhunt following the stabbings at Kingsbury High School in Brent. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with police arriving at the scene around 12:40 pm. The two victims were rushed to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams provided an update, stating that the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested, and a weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The young suspect is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, but the investigation remains open-minded regarding any potential motives.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the involvement of counter-terrorism police, the incident has not been declared a terrorist attack. The investigation team is working swiftly to gather evidence and understand the full story. This decision has sparked curiosity and debate among the public and officials.

The school's headteacher, Alex Thomas, described the event as deeply traumatic for the entire community. The school has been cooperating with authorities, and the Lower School was closed the following day, while the Upper School remained open for older students.

Interviews with parents and students reveal the emotional impact of the incident. Simon Theodorou, whose daughter attends the school, shared that the suspect seemed to target people he knew. Another parent, Ben Whitley, recounted his daughter's account of the attacker's method of entry and the use of pepper spray. He also mentioned the attacker stabbing one victim in the neck and the heroic actions of a pupil who pulled a fire alarm.

The incident has garnered attention from high-ranking officials. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed her shock and offered prayers for the victims. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson shared her heartbreak over the stabbings, and Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of breaking the silence.

Local politicians, such as Harrow East MP Bob Blackman and Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt, expressed their shock and support for the affected families and the school community. The school's history and notable alumni, including famous musicians and athletes, add a layer of complexity to the narrative.

This tragic event raises critical questions about youth violence, school safety, and the potential influence of terrorism. As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits answers and justice for the victims. But the real question remains: how can we prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of our children in schools?