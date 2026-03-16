Breaking News: Colombian Plane Disappearance - 15 Missing, Including Lawmaker (2026)

A Colombian lawmaker and a candidate for a seat reserved for conflict victims were among 15 people missing after a passenger plane vanished in a remote jungle near the country's eastern border with Venezuela. The flight, operated by government-run airline Satena, was en route from Cucuta to Ocana, two cities in the North Santander department bordering Venezuela, when it left radar coverage. The region is known for its dense jungle, making search-and-rescue efforts challenging. The plane's sudden altitude drop 11 minutes before expected landing has raised suspicions, with local Air Traffic Control sources suggesting adverse weather conditions as a potential cause. The Catatumbo region, where the plane disappeared, is also an active conflict zone and a hub for the world's largest coca cultivations, the raw ingredient for cocaine production. This strategic location has historically been a battleground for armed conflict between rival rebel groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and Frente 33, a dissident group of the demobilised FARC fighters. The disappearance has sparked concerns about the safety of air travel in this region, especially with the recent history of violent clashes causing the displacement of over 50,000 people.

Breaking News: Colombian Plane Disappearance - 15 Missing, Including Lawmaker (2026)

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