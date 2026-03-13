Breaking News: Cam Thomas Waived by Nets | NBA Trade Deadline 2026 (2026)

A Shocking Move: Nets Set to Release Cam Thomas After Trade Deadline Fails to Materialize!

In a development that has sent ripples through the NBA community, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to waive their fifth-year guard, Cam Thomas, following the conclusion of today's trade deadline. This decision comes as a surprise to many, especially since no trade was orchestrated for the player. It appears the Nets and Thomas are heading towards a mutual parting of ways.

But here's where it gets interesting: If Thomas clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with any NBA team that has the available roster space and cap flexibility to accommodate him. This opens up a world of possibilities for the young guard and his next career move.

See Also
Clippers' Masterful Move: Trading Harden and Zubac for a Bright FutureMemphis Basketball: Penny Hardaway Suspends Two Players - What Went Wrong?Tennessee Basketball: Injury Updates for Carey and Henderson Ahead of Auburn GameScotty Pippen Jr. Returns to Court: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Makes Season Debut

Hints of this impending split were already surfacing. Thomas was notably absent from the Nets' flight to Orlando for their upcoming game and was listed as out due to personal reasons. These signs strongly suggested that his tenure with Brooklyn was nearing its end.

And this is the part most people miss... Thomas possessed a de facto no-trade clause, a powerful advantage he secured after signing his qualifying offer as a restricted free agent last summer. This effectively limited the Nets' options for trading him. While teams like the Cavaliers and Bucks were rumored to be interested, no deal could be finalized before the deadline.

See Also
Bulls’ Yabusele Declines 2026/27 Player Option

According to reports, Thomas and his representatives were actively hoping for a release from the Nets if a trade couldn't be worked out. This would grant Thomas the agency to choose his next destination once he's no longer under contract with Brooklyn and has cleared waivers. He himself expressed his eagerness to contribute, stating, "Super excited ready to actually help and contribute to another team. My next team is getting elite scoring, good play-making and a good combo guard."

Thomas has undeniably been a potent scoring threat for the Nets. However, his playing time has been hampered by injuries, appearing in only 25 games last season and 24 games this current year. It became increasingly apparent that a long-term commitment wasn't in the cards for Thomas in Brooklyn, and a move to a new team was likely on the horizon.

Now, let's open this up for discussion! Is waiving Cam Thomas the right move for the Nets, considering his scoring potential? Or do you think they missed an opportunity to get value for him? What teams do you see as ideal landing spots for Thomas, where he can truly showcase his talents? Share your thoughts in the comments below – let's debate!

Breaking News: Cam Thomas Waived by Nets | NBA Trade Deadline 2026 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Small Caps Update: Dividend Hikes, CEO Resignations, and More
Murdoch Paper Poll Shows Just How Bad Trump’s Second Term Is Going
Walt Disney World Updates: New Structures, Concrete Pouring, and Ride Refurbishments
Latest Posts
Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Stealing Cat from Doorstep!
BCS 46th Batch: Understanding Non-Cadre Appointments and Legal Perspectives
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 5755

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.