Breaking News: Cam Thomas Waived by Nets | NBA Trade Deadline 2026 (2026)

A Shocking Move: Nets Set to Release Cam Thomas After Trade Deadline Fails to Materialize!

In a development that has sent ripples through the NBA community, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to waive their fifth-year guard, Cam Thomas, following the conclusion of today's trade deadline. This decision comes as a surprise to many, especially since no trade was orchestrated for the player. It appears the Nets and Thomas are heading towards a mutual parting of ways.

But here's where it gets interesting: If Thomas clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with any NBA team that has the available roster space and cap flexibility to accommodate him. This opens up a world of possibilities for the young guard and his next career move.

Hints of this impending split were already surfacing. Thomas was notably absent from the Nets' flight to Orlando for their upcoming game and was listed as out due to personal reasons. These signs strongly suggested that his tenure with Brooklyn was nearing its end.

And this is the part most people miss... Thomas possessed a de facto no-trade clause, a powerful advantage he secured after signing his qualifying offer as a restricted free agent last summer. This effectively limited the Nets' options for trading him. While teams like the Cavaliers and Bucks were rumored to be interested, no deal could be finalized before the deadline.

According to reports, Thomas and his representatives were actively hoping for a release from the Nets if a trade couldn't be worked out. This would grant Thomas the agency to choose his next destination once he's no longer under contract with Brooklyn and has cleared waivers. He himself expressed his eagerness to contribute, stating, "Super excited ready to actually help and contribute to another team. My next team is getting elite scoring, good play-making and a good combo guard."

Thomas has undeniably been a potent scoring threat for the Nets. However, his playing time has been hampered by injuries, appearing in only 25 games last season and 24 games this current year. It became increasingly apparent that a long-term commitment wasn't in the cards for Thomas in Brooklyn, and a move to a new team was likely on the horizon.

