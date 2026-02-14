In a significant ruling, a US judge has prohibited warrantless arrests by ICE agents in Oregon, unless there is a clear risk of the individual escaping. This decision comes as a response to a proposed class-action lawsuit, which highlighted the controversial practice of 'arrest first, justify later' by the Department of Homeland Security. The judge emphasized the importance of due process, stating that those in positions of power must exercise restraint, a cornerstone of a democratic republic. This ruling is a win for civil rights groups and a blow to President Trump's mass deportation efforts. The case of Victor Cruz Gamez, a 56-year-old grandfather who was detained for three weeks despite having a valid work permit and pending visa application, underscores the need for such measures. The judge's decision also draws attention to the violent and brutal actions of ICE agents in Oregon, raising concerns about the denial of due process to those swept up in immigration raids. This ruling marks a significant shift in the approach to immigration enforcement, and it remains to be seen how it will impact future operations.
BREAKING: ICE Agents Banned from Warrantless Arrests in Oregon - What This Means for Immigrants (2026)
Wizards Hold Off Magic: Game Recap January 6, 2026
Wegovy Weight Loss Pill: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment | FDA-Approved, Affordable, and Effective
10-Minute Workouts: How Short Bursts of Exercise Fight Cancer (Science Explained)
Goldman Sachs Stock Picks: 70%+ Upside Potential Revealed! (One Stock Up to 147%)
Melbourne's Nightlife Crisis: Six Iconic Venues Collapse
