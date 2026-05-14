Breaking: Greater Sudbury City Managers Laid Off - What's Really Happening? (2026)

A shocking development has unfolded in the city of Greater Sudbury, leaving many questions unanswered. The recent wave of management layoffs has sparked controversy and left the public in the dark.

Sudbury.com received an anonymous tip, revealing that multiple city managers have lost their jobs this week. However, the city's communications team has remained tight-lipped, refusing to confirm any details.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite the city's silence, we've learned that Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell of Greater Sudbury Fire Services is among those who have been let go. A tipster shared an email announcing Oshell's departure, but the city has yet to issue an official statement.

City CAO Shari Lichterman provided a written response, stating that the city is undergoing organizational changes and restructuring to support its strategic direction. They claim this move is intended to accelerate change and ensure value for taxpayers. However, it's unclear why the city is hesitant to share specific personnel matters, especially when they were transparent about revoking the employment contract with CFO Hailey Pinksen last year.

And this is the part most people miss... The Greater Sudbury management has been through significant changes recently. It all started with the dismissal of then-CAO Ed Archer in late 2024, followed by a series of management shifts and new appointments in 2025. Fire and Paramedic Services saw new leadership with the retirement of Chief Joseph Nicholls and the appointment of Rob Grimwood and Aaron Archibald.

Various other notable hires and promotions took place throughout the year, including Brigitte Pilon as the new head of communications, Melissa Riou as Planning Services director, and several others. The city also announced the closure of the Office of the Auditor General in a recent media release.

Sudbury.com has requested further clarification from the city, but as of now, the details remain shrouded in mystery. This lack of transparency has left the public wondering about the reasons behind these layoffs and the future of the city's management.

What do you think? Is the city's silence justified, or should they be more open about these significant changes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!